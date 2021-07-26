Website Logo
  • Monday, July 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 420,967
Total Cases 31,411,262
Today's Fatalities 416
Today's Cases 39,361
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 420,967
Total Cases 31,411,262
Today's Fatalities 416
Today's Cases 39,361

News

London high court announces Vijay Mallya bankrupt

Vijay Mallya (Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images)     

By: ShubhamGhosh

THE London high court on Monday (26) declared fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya bankrupt. This gave a consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) a victory in the case related to recovering debt from loans paid out to Mallya’s now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

The verdict also opened the doors for Mallya’s assets to be seized. He said that he would appeal against the court order but was refused permission.

“As at 15.42 [UK time], I adjudicate Dr Mallya bankrupt,” Chief Insolvencies and Companies Court (ICC) judge Michael Briggs said in his ruling during a virtual hearing of the Chancery Division of the High Court in London.

The court had upheld during a virtual hearing in May an application to amend the bank’s bankruptcy petition in favour of waiving their security over the businessman’s assets in India.

Mallya, 65, remains on bail in the UK while a confidential legal issue, believed to be related to an asylum application, is resolved in connection with unrelated extradition proceedings.

Meanwhile, the SBI-led consortium of 13 Indian banks is after a bankruptcy order in the UK in relation to a judgment debt, which stands at over £1 billion. Mallya’s legal team said the debt remains disputed.

The debt in question includes principal and interest along with a compound interest at a rate of 11.5 per cent per annum from June 25, 2013. Mallya has also made applications in India to contest the compound interest charge.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

SRI LANKA
Delta becoming dominant variant in Sri Lanka: Health official
News
UK is ‘not out of woods yet’, says No 10 as cases fall ‘dramatically’
UK
Heathrow Airport tells UK to open up travel
PAKISTAN
Saudi foreign minister to visit Pakistan tomorrow
UK
India urges UK to review travel ban
UK
Loch Lomond tragedy: Tributes pour in as mum, son and family friend died in water
News
After Covid-free haj, Saudi opens up for overseas Umrah pilgrims
News
Exclusive: Indian artist wins UK’s prestigious art award
News
Johnson tweets about London floods as heavy rains hit capital
UK
Mixed AstraZeneca-Pfizer shot boosts Covid antibody level, says study
News
China accuses US of “demonising” Beijing
PAKISTAN
Afghan soldiers seek refuge in Pakistan as Taliban advances
Eastern Eye

Videos

Vikrant Massey & Kriti Kharbanda on 14 Phere, their experience…
Manjot Singh talks about Chutzpah, his online dating experience, upcoming…
Tanya Maniktala on Chutzpah, long distance relationship, life after A…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Deepika Padukone shoots high-octane action scenes for Yash Raj Films’…
Ishaan Khatter’s war-drama Pippa to begin production in September
Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa’s Punjabi film Puaada to enter…
Mindy Kaling responds to backlash over South Asian Velma in…
ZEE5 signs Barun Sobti and Rinku Rajguru for new original…
Arjun Bijlani to participate in Salman Khan’s controversial reality show…