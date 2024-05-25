  • Saturday, May 25, 2024
Five-year-old boy dies after falling from flat window in London

Aalim, also known locally as Aalim Makail, fell and landed on a railing at the bottom of the residential block in east London on May 16.

Representational image from iStock

By: Vivek Mishra

A five-year-old boy, Aalim Ahmed, died after falling from a kitchen window on the 15th floor of a tower block in east London, an inquest heard.

Aalim, also known locally as Aalim Makail, fell and landed on a railing at the bottom of the residential block in Plaistow on May 16, reported the BBC.

His family identified his body, and his cause of death was listed as multiple injuries due to trauma from a “fall from height.”

Aalim died instantly, and his father found his body shortly before 06:00 BST on 16 May, Walthamstow Coroner’s Court heard.

Members of the public called emergency services after residents heard the father’s “distressed” cries, BBC reported.

Paramedics arrived at the scene outside Jacobs House on New City Road at 06:04, and police arrived three minutes later, the inquest heard.

Assistant Coroner Ian Wade KC said he was opening a “coronial investigation” because he was “quite satisfied that Ahmed’s death was not from natural causes.”

BBC reported that the health and safety executive confirmed it is not investigating the incident.

Abi Gbago, chief executive of the council, said: “We are undertaking a full investigation to reach the fullest possible understanding of what happened, and will fully support any other investigations. Once all of the relevant facts are established and investigations are concluded, which we will do as quickly as possible, we will provide an update.”

Caroline Stone, head teacher at New City Primary School in Plaistow, paid tribute to Aalim in the school’s weekly newsletter, writing, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

