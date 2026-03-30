London is thriving for AI ,says Salam Raja who built AI avatar startup after workplace injury

Highlights

NeuraBrand launched in January 2026 and already serves luxury travel and logistics clients.

Custom AI avatars cost between £3,000 and £10,000; subscriptions range from £1,500 to £2,500.

Startup is profitable and targeting a £250,000 revenue run rate by year-end.

A serious workplace accident in south London became the turning point for Salam Raja. After nearly a decade in dry cleaning, his injury forced him to stop and rethink his life entirely.

It was during his recovery that one thought stayed with him. "I knew something had to change," he told The Standard.

What followed was a winding road. Raja enrolled in film school, spent time in India seeking creative work, then returned to the UK.

He helped grow a YouTube channel to 70,000 subscribers within a year. In a stranger twist, a surgeon who came across his content online ended up offering him work running a surgical supply company.

"I don't know how it happened exactly, just a twist of fate. But it was through film. That's how I unexpectedly became a surgical supplier," he said.

Now 46, Raja has turned that creative and entrepreneurial experience into NeuraBrand, a London-based startup that builds AI-powered avatars to serve as digital brand ambassadors.

Avatars over influencers

The company, launched in January 2026, already has a team of five and works with clients in luxury travel and logistics. "London is thriving for AI," Raja added. "It's a fantastic place to grow.

"The lightbulb moment came when I saw how people were starting to engage with digital characters," Raja said.

I realised that AI avatars weren't just gimmicks. They were the future of brand storytelling, he added.

Pricing starts from £3,000 for a custom avatar, going up to just over £10,000. Ongoing video subscriptions cost between £1,500 and £2,500.

Raja says costs are far below traditional film production. NeuraBrand runs on a hybrid model with commercial operations in London and developers based overseas.

The company is already profitable and targeting a £250,000 revenue run rate by the end of this year.

The startup's own in-house avatar, Raven Cinemore, began as an AI film reviewer and is now being adapted for fashion campaigns, showing the range of possible applications.