London is thriving for AI ,says Salam Raja who built AI avatar startup after workplace injury

Highlights
- NeuraBrand launched in January 2026 and already serves luxury travel and logistics clients.
- Custom AI avatars cost between £3,000 and £10,000; subscriptions range from £1,500 to £2,500.
- Startup is profitable and targeting a £250,000 revenue run rate by year-end.
What followed was a winding road. Raja enrolled in film school, spent time in India seeking creative work, then returned to the UK.
He helped grow a YouTube channel to 70,000 subscribers within a year. In a stranger twist, a surgeon who came across his content online ended up offering him work running a surgical supply company.
"I don't know how it happened exactly, just a twist of fate. But it was through film. That's how I unexpectedly became a surgical supplier," he said.
Now 46, Raja has turned that creative and entrepreneurial experience into NeuraBrand, a London-based startup that builds AI-powered avatars to serve as digital brand ambassadors.
Avatars over influencers
The company, launched in January 2026, already has a team of five and works with clients in luxury travel and logistics. "London is thriving for AI," Raja added. "It's a fantastic place to grow.
"The lightbulb moment came when I saw how people were starting to engage with digital characters," Raja said.
I realised that AI avatars weren't just gimmicks. They were the future of brand storytelling, he added.
Pricing starts from £3,000 for a custom avatar, going up to just over £10,000. Ongoing video subscriptions cost between £1,500 and £2,500.
Raja says costs are far below traditional film production. NeuraBrand runs on a hybrid model with commercial operations in London and developers based overseas.
The company is already profitable and targeting a £250,000 revenue run rate by the end of this year.
The startup's own in-house avatar, Raven Cinemore, began as an AI film reviewer and is now being adapted for fashion campaigns, showing the range of possible applications.