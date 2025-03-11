Skip to content
Lohana Community North London celebrates International Women’s Day

Mahesh Liloriya
Mar 11, 2025

The Lohana Community North London (LCNL) and Young Lohana Society (YLS) marked International Women’s Day with an inspiring event on Sunday, 9th March 2025, at The Dhamecha Hall. Bringing together members of the community, the evening celebrated women’s achievements while advocating for progress and equality.

The event was attended by the High Commissioner of Uganda to the UK, H.E. Nimisha J Madhvani, as the special guest.

Centred around the theme Dignity, Purity, and Hope, the programme featured keynote addresses from Jay Rughani, Kamel Hothi OBE, and Pooja Naidu, each highlighting the importance of unity and support in empowering women. A key highlight was a panel discussion, moderated by Chandni Palan, with speakers Ketan Dattani, Roshni Thakrar, Amit Sodha, Sarita Thakrar, and Prisha Bathia. Their insights and personal experiences resonated with the audience, sparking discussions on breaking barriers and driving change.

LCNL President Meena Jasani opened the event, while event convenor Jayshree Rughani and YLS Chairperson Tulsi Tanna shared their perspectives.

As the event concluded, attendees left inspired to continue championing women’s empowerment, reaffirming the community’s commitment to a more inclusive and equitable future.

