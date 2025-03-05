Inflation and investment on agenda at Lohana event

THE Lohana Community North London (LCNL) held its annual LINK business and professionals black tie dinner at the Dhamecha Lohana Centre in south Harrow last week.
Former BBC presenter and comedian Tommy Sandhu hosted the event which brought together professionals from various industries.
Meena Jasani, president of LCNL, said, “Our true strength lies in our unity. The Link Team has done an exceptional job in curating this event, fostering lively connections, conversations, and memories that will last a lifetime.”
Sanjay Rughani, LCNL assistant secretary and joint convener, added, “We launched this initiative last year with a simple but powerful vision – to connect, learn, and grow.
Tonight is about more than just networking and knowledgesharing; it’s about fostering collaboration across all communities, not just within the Lohana community. Expanding professional networks, discovering business opportunities, and exchanging ideas is the core purpose of LCNL LINK.”
Jeet Rughani, LCNL joint convener, described LCNL LINK as a platform that connects businesses and communities, promoting collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and meaningful discussions to drive progress.
A panel discussion moderated by Reena Ranger OBE featured William Hobbs from Barclays Private Bank, alongside Rupa Ganatra Popat, Suraj Gokani, Rupika Dawda, and Karen Rodrigues. The panel addressed economic issues including inflation, exchange rates and investment opportunities.
Leah Brunskill, deputy chief of marketing at MFS UK, delivered the keynote speech on market dynamics, with additional presentations from representatives of Currencies 4 You, DKLM, and Chestertons.
Among those who attended were Lord Dolar Popat and Pradip Dhamecha, who praised the initiative for facilitating professional connections and knowledge exchange Founder and Editor-in-chief across communities.