LNWH Charity launches appeal to fund bereavement suite for parents

The charity aims to raise £150,000 to fund the project

LNWH Charity

The suite is being funded entirely through charitable donations

London North West Healthcare Charity
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 09, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
London North West Healthcare Charity has launched a fundraising appeal to create a dedicated bereavement suite at Northwick Park Hospital to support parents who have lost a baby.

Named the Myrtle Suite, the facility will be a private, self-contained area within the labour ward, offering grieving families space and privacy during an immensely difficult time. The suite will include a family room, kitchenette, double bedroom and ensuite bathroom, allowing parents to spend time with their baby in a peaceful and comfortable environment.

The charity aims to raise £150,000 to fund the project, with individual funding packages available to support elements such as new flooring (£4,800), fixtures for the kitchenette (£3,200), decorating (£2,700), calming wall murals (£2,300), and furnishings for family areas (£1,300).

The campaign was inspired by parents like Priya, whose son Shayen was born sleeping in 2017. She described the distress of being in a clinical room near others celebrating new births and emphasised the need for a more compassionate space. “Those first moments and hours after losing your baby are the most important,” she said. “The surroundings a loss parent is in can impact their healing journey.”

The suite is being funded entirely through charitable donations. Supporters can contribute via the LNWH Charity website or by contacting the fundraising team directly.

To donate, click here.

