Livingstone’s all-round show levels T20 series against Australia

Livingstone played a pivotal role for England, contributing with both bat and ball. His efforts ensured that the series would be decided in the final game.

Liam Livingstone raises his bat as he celebrates reaching his half-century during the 2nd T20 match between England and Australia at Sophia Gardens on September 13 in Cardiff. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

LIAM Livingstone expressed his satisfaction with taking on more responsibility in the batting order after his innings of 87 helped England level the T20 international series against Australia at 1-1 on Friday.

With one match remaining, the two teams will face off for the series win in Manchester on Sunday.

Australia had set a challenging target, posting 193/6, led by Jake Fraser-McGurk’s maiden international fifty, alongside contributions from captain Travis Head (31) and Josh Inglis (42).

Livingstone played a pivotal role for England, contributing with both bat and ball. His efforts ensured that the series would be decided in the final game. As the most effective England bowler, he took 2-16 from just three overs in his 50th T20 international.

He then came to the crease when England were struggling at 34-2 in the fourth over. Stand-in captain Phil Salt’s 39 off 23 balls helped rebuild the innings, but it was the 90-run partnership between Livingstone and Jacob Bethell, off just 47 balls, that turned the game in England’s favour.

“It’s not easy batting at five, six, or seven. Moving up the order gives me more responsibility and more time to bat. I feel I’m in good form with both bat and ball,” said Livingstone, who has dealt with injuries in recent years. “Towards the end of the Hundred, I felt my body was getting back to normal, which has been an issue over the past couple of years.”

Bethell, in only his second international match, scored 44 before being dismissed, but Livingstone stayed at the crease until the scores were tied. He was eventually bowled by Matt Short, who took 5-22, but Adil Rashid’s single guided England to victory with six balls remaining.

Earlier, Australia had started strongly, with Head scoring 31 off 14 balls. They were in a commanding position at 119-2 in the 13th over, before Fraser-McGurk was caught off the bowling of Livingstone. England’s spin attack once again proved crucial in restricting the visitors, similar to the first game, which Australia won by 28 runs.

“We had a good score and felt we were right in the hunt,” said Head, who stood in as captain for the ill Mitch Marsh.

(With inputs from AFP)