Liverpool Beatles Museum honours city’s forgotten stars with hall of fame including Cilla Black and Sir Ken Dodd

Highlights:
- Exhibition celebrates 85 Liverpool stars beyond The Beatles
- Items on display include Cilla Black’s dress and Sir Ken Dodd’s tickling stick
- Sporting heroes and actors also featured alongside musicians
- Museum plans annual inductions of new local legends
The Liverpool Beatles Museum is putting the spotlight on the city’s wider talent with its new Liverpool Legends Hall of Fame. The exhibition, opening Thursday with a red carpet event, features 85 stars and a mix of items that tell their stories. From Sir Ken Dodd’s tickling stick to Ricky Tomlinson’s Jim Royle vest, the collection gives Merseyside’s unsung heroes a proper stage. Museum owner Roag Best said everyone jumped at the chance to loan a piece of their history.
Liverpool Beatles Museum honours city’s overlooked heroes Getty Images/ Instagram/liverpoolbeatlesmuseum
Why Liverpool Legends Hall of Fame matters
The exhibition is taking over three floors of the museum, highlighting artists, actors, sports figures and even historical icons. “Everyone knows John, Paul, George and Ringo, but there are so many others who shaped Liverpool’s fame,” Best said.
It’s a mix of living legends and posthumous tributes. Drag star The Vivienne, who died earlier this year, Cilla Black and Sir Ken Dodd all feature, alongside Kitty Wilkinson, born 1785, who opened Britain’s first public washhouse. Best said water will be a theme running through the exhibition.
How the city’s sporting heroes joined the hall
It’s not just music and acting. Beth Tweddle’s gymnastics trophies sit alongside boxer Tony Bellew’s gloves and Jurgen Klopp’s memorabilia. Two Baftas are on display. Peter Serafinowicz chipped in too, giving the script and a prop from Shaun of the Dead.
How fans and stars reacted
Celebrities turned out in force for Thursday’s opening, walking the red carpet before touring the exhibition. Sunetra Sarker contributed her Strictly Come Dancing shoes, Les Dennis donated wall art, and Craig Charles lent the leather jacket he wore on Robot Wars. Best said tracking everyone down over the past year meant his phone contacts “are quite impressive now.” Everyone he asked to contribute said yes.
What’s next for the Liverpool Legends Hall of Fame
The Beatles themselves will not be included but the museum plans to add new stars every year. The hall is a reminder that Liverpool’s influence stretches far beyond its most famous sons and there’s a sense that the exhibition will grow into a real local institution.