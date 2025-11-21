Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Liverpool Beatles Museum honours city’s forgotten stars with hall of fame including Cilla Black and Sir Ken Dodd

Exhibition features musicians actors and sports stars with iconic items on display and celebrities attending the grand opening.

Liverpool Beatles Museum

Liverpool Beatles Museum honours city’s overlooked heroes

Getty Images/ Instagram/liverpoolbeatlesmuseum
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 21, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Exhibition celebrates 85 Liverpool stars beyond The Beatles
  • Items on display include Cilla Black’s dress and Sir Ken Dodd’s tickling stick
  • Sporting heroes and actors also featured alongside musicians
  • Museum plans annual inductions of new local legends

The Liverpool Beatles Museum is putting the spotlight on the city’s wider talent with its new Liverpool Legends Hall of Fame. The exhibition, opening Thursday with a red carpet event, features 85 stars and a mix of items that tell their stories. From Sir Ken Dodd’s tickling stick to Ricky Tomlinson’s Jim Royle vest, the collection gives Merseyside’s unsung heroes a proper stage. Museum owner Roag Best said everyone jumped at the chance to loan a piece of their history.

Liverpool Beatles Museum honours city’s overlooked heroes Getty Images/ Instagram/liverpoolbeatlesmuseum


Why Liverpool Legends Hall of Fame matters

The exhibition is taking over three floors of the museum, highlighting artists, actors, sports figures and even historical icons. “Everyone knows John, Paul, George and Ringo, but there are so many others who shaped Liverpool’s fame,” Best said.

It’s a mix of living legends and posthumous tributes. Drag star The Vivienne, who died earlier this year, Cilla Black and Sir Ken Dodd all feature, alongside Kitty Wilkinson, born 1785, who opened Britain’s first public washhouse. Best said water will be a theme running through the exhibition.


How the city’s sporting heroes joined the hall

It’s not just music and acting. Beth Tweddle’s gymnastics trophies sit alongside boxer Tony Bellew’s gloves and Jurgen Klopp’s memorabilia. Two Baftas are on display. Peter Serafinowicz chipped in too, giving the script and a prop from Shaun of the Dead.


How fans and stars reacted

Celebrities turned out in force for Thursday’s opening, walking the red carpet before touring the exhibition. Sunetra Sarker contributed her Strictly Come Dancing shoes, Les Dennis donated wall art, and Craig Charles lent the leather jacket he wore on Robot Wars. Best said tracking everyone down over the past year meant his phone contacts “are quite impressive now.” Everyone he asked to contribute said yes.


What’s next for the Liverpool Legends Hall of Fame

The Beatles themselves will not be included but the museum plans to add new stars every year. The hall is a reminder that Liverpool’s influence stretches far beyond its most famous sons and there’s a sense that the exhibition will grow into a real local institution.

annual inductions plannedcilla blacks dressexhibition highlights liverpoolsir ken dodds stickliverpool beatles museum

Related News

David Szalay wins Booker Prize 2025 for Flesh, hailed by judges as a rare novel about men and meaning
News

David Szalay wins Booker Prize 2025 for Flesh, hailed by judges as a rare novel about men and meaning

Paddington The Musical
Culture

'Paddington The Musical' opens in London with Arti Shah stealing hearts as Britain’s favourite bear

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

How Europeans and Indian reformers shaped Hindu ideas
Culture

How Europeans and Indian reformers shaped Hindu ideas

More For You

John Constable’s canvas beckons art lovers to ‘English paradise’
Simon Peachey holds a replica of The Hay Wain

John Constable’s canvas beckons art lovers to ‘English paradise’

THE Indo-Persian sufi poet, Amir Khushrau, was so moved by the beauty of Kashmir that he said, “Gar firdaus bar-rue zamin ast, hami asto, hamin asto, hamin ast.”

Perhaps his sentiment, “If there is a paradise on earth, it is here, it is here, it is here,” could be applied in an English con­text to Flatford in Suffolk, the hamlet which inspired John Constable to paint The Hay Wain, depicting a cart in a shal­low part of the River Stour.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us