Man who sent death threats to Lisa Nandy jailed

Lisa Nandy delivers a speech during a reception at 10 Downing Street, in central London, to mark 40 years of London Fashion Week, on September 16, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

RYAN Breheny, a resident of Wigan, has been sentenced to three years and three months in prison after threatening to kill Labour MP Lisa Nandy.

The threats were made through emails sent to her constituency office on 3 June, according to a report by The Telegraph.

On the same day, Breheny had called 999, claiming he had been “offered an AK-47” and was planning to “execute everyone” at a hospital.

He also mentioned access to chemicals and how easy it would be to build a bomb. Less than an hour after this call, he sent two emails to Nandy’s office, threatening to kill her.

In a victim statement read in court, Nandy’s office manager said they were shocked and genuinely believed Breheny could have carried out the threats.

When police arrived at Breheny’s house, they saw him holding a crossbow.

He loaded the weapon and opened the door while still holding it, but was later arrested after dropping it, the newspaper reported.

Authorities also seized additional weapons from his home, including slingshots, rifles, a baton, and a machete.

In a police interview, Breheny admitted to sending the emails but claimed he had no intention of acting on his threats.

Abbie Clarke, senior crown prosecutor for the North West, stated that Breheny’s threats caused fear and distress at the MP’s office.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) emphasised the need to protect MPs and emergency services personnel from such threats.