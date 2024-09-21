  • Saturday, September 21, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Man who sent death threats to Lisa Nandy jailed

In a victim statement read in court, Lisa Nandy’s office manager said they were shocked and genuinely believed Breheny could have carried out the threats.

Lisa Nandy delivers a speech during a reception at 10 Downing Street, in central London, to mark 40 years of London Fashion Week, on September 16, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

RYAN Breheny, a resident of Wigan, has been sentenced to three years and three months in prison after threatening to kill Labour MP Lisa Nandy.

The threats were made through emails sent to her constituency office on 3 June, according to a report by The Telegraph.

On the same day, Breheny had called 999, claiming he had been “offered an AK-47” and was planning to “execute everyone” at a hospital.

He also mentioned access to chemicals and how easy it would be to build a bomb. Less than an hour after this call, he sent two emails to Nandy’s office, threatening to kill her.

In a victim statement read in court, Nandy’s office manager said they were shocked and genuinely believed Breheny could have carried out the threats.

When police arrived at Breheny’s house, they saw him holding a crossbow.

He loaded the weapon and opened the door while still holding it, but was later arrested after dropping it, the newspaper reported.

Authorities also seized additional weapons from his home, including slingshots, rifles, a baton, and a machete.

In a police interview, Breheny admitted to sending the emails but claimed he had no intention of acting on his threats.

Abbie Clarke, senior crown prosecutor for the North West, stated that Breheny’s threats caused fear and distress at the MP’s office.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) emphasised the need to protect MPs and emergency services personnel from such threats.

Related Stories
News

Sri Lanka votes as Wickremesinghe seeks another term
UK

Zia Yusuf defends Reform amid immigration concerns
News

Sri Lanka votes on Saturday in first election since economic crisis
News

India investigates EY’s ‘work environment’ after employee’s death
UK

Watchdog finds safety breaches at Labour MP’s nurseries
News

Domestic abuse specialists to be added to police call centres
News

Jenrick warns of ‘threats to English identity’ from immigration
News

India’s first bullet train trial run set for 2026
News

Early release prisoners left without tags due to shortage: Report
News

UK public wants more foreign care workers, finds study
News

US court issues summons after Pannun sues Indian government
News

Sikh kirtan now part of graded curriculum in UK
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Lisa Nandy Man who sent death threats to Lisa Nandy jailed
Why pride in British history is falling
William Dalrymple: India keeps pulling me back with its rich…
Sri Lanka election Sri Lanka votes as Wickremesinghe seeks another term
Greatest Bollywood casting coups
The global heat of Brat summer