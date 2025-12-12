Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Liam Neeson rejects anti-vax claims after documentary narration triggers wide backlash

Liam Neeson distances himself from the documentary controversy as disputed claims circulate and the vaccine debate intensifies online.

Liam Neeson rejects anti-vax claims after documentary narration triggers wide backlash

Liam Neeson photographed during a public appearance before the debate grew.

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 12, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Liam Neeson says he is not anti-vaccine
  • The film draws on a book by Judy Mikovits
  • Neeson’s representatives stress he did not shape the film’s content
  • Clips from the documentary promote fringe vaccine theories criticised by scientists
  • The actor has long backed global immunisation through his UNICEF

Liam Neeson has stepped into a storm not of his own making, pulled in by a vaccine debate tied to a documentary controversy he only narrates. The actor’s name is now attached to Plague of Corruption, a film built on claims that scientists and medical agencies have already challenged. His team says the link is misleading, stressing that Liam Neeson remains firmly pro-vaccine and did not shape a single line of the film’s message.

Liam Neeson photographed during a public appearance before the debate grew. Getty Images


Why Liam Neeson is answering questions over the documentary

The film is based on a book by Kent Heckenlively and Judy Mikovits. Both names come with long histories in these arguments. Mikovits became known during the Covid years for statements rejected by medical bodies. The film repeats some of those ideas. It also features Robert F Kennedy Jr, now a central figure in vaccine politics.

Neeson’s role, according to his representatives, was voice work and nothing more. They said he has always supported immunisation programmes and pointed back to his years with UNICEF. That part of his record is long and public.


How the film pushed the vaccine debate into Neeson’s corner

Clips from Plague of Corruption made their way onto social media. In one, Liam Neeson is heard calling mRNA vaccines “dangerous experiments”. Another section speaks of institutions demanding “unconditional submission”. These are not his personal views, his representatives said. The language belongs to the filmmakers.

Scientists have already dismissed the claims at the centre of the documentary. The autism link. The idea that Covid vaccines were rushed without proper testing. All of it has been rebutted in studies published across the last few years.

Once those lines began circulating, Neeson’s past statements resurfaced. A 2022 UNICEF message where he praised vaccines as “a remarkable human success story” returned across timelines. It showed a clear contrast, which may be why his team moved fast.


Why the documentary controversy caught on so quickly

The film is available only through RSVP livestreams run by its producers. That limited access has not prevented debate. Its promotional clips carry sharp claims about public institutions, pharmaceutical companies and political figures.

Michael Mazzola directs the project. His earlier work includes UFO-themed documentaries. The book’s co-author, Heckenlively, has been linked to conspiracy-driven outlets and past legal cases. Those details alone drew attention before anyone heard Neeson’s voice.

Once his narration appeared, the story grew. Industry watchers pointed out that scripts for narrators are often finalised late and may not fully reflect the finished cut.


Where Neeson leaves it

For now, Liam Neeson stands by his long-held position. He supports vaccines. He supports global immunisation efforts. His team says any questions about the documentary’s message must be directed at its producers.

antivaccine controversydocumentary controversyplague of corruptionunicef messageliam neeson

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Street Fighter

'Street Fighter' trailer unleashes a frantic 1993 world as the cast storms the stage in surprise reveal

Instagram/streetfightermovie

'Street Fighter' trailer lights up the Game Awards with a packed cast moment that steals the entire show

Highlights:

  • New Street Fighter trailer drops at the Game Awards with full cast on stage
  • First look shows 1993 setting, loud colours and a playful tone
  • Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa and Cody Rhodes lead the line-up
  • Film dated for 16 October 2026 with Paramount and Capcom backing it

The Street Fighter trailer finally arrived at the Game Awards, giving the crowd a very loud look at the 2026 film. It came with the full cast walking out, except 50 Cent, who plays Balrog and was not seen, but the rest kept the stage busy. The clip shows the film leaning into its game roots, mixing 1993 details, arcade-style colours and a self-aware mood that sets it apart from earlier attempts.

The trailer throws in quick flashes of Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li and Blanka, then many more. Some shots feel almost like the 1991 Street Fighter II screen come alive.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us