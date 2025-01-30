Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

LGBTQ+ representation in global media: How queer stories are evolving

From impactful TV shows to inclusive films, diverse queer stories are reshaping the global media landscape and challenging outdated stereotypes

LGBTQ+ representation in global media: How queer stories are evolving

A celebration of queer stories worldwide – diverse, powerful, and unapologetically authentic

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJan 30, 2025
Pooja Pillai
See Full Bio

Media has transformed from just a form of entertainment into a dynamic platform for representation, validation, and social change. For young queer individuals, seeing their identities reflected authentically on screen can be nothing short of transformative. Positive, nuanced portrayals of queer lives not only encourage self-acceptance but also challenge outdated societal norms, making space for the beautiful diversity of human experiences.

Over the last few years, queer representation in global media has undergone a remarkable evolution, shifting away from harmful stereotypes and embracing stories that are rich, real, and relatable.

From stereotypes to real stories – How queer narratives have evolved

For decades, queer characters in media were often reduced to caricatures or tragic figures. However, the tide is now turning. Filmmakers and creators are now challenging these outdated tropes, bringing to light the stories that reflect the lived experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals.

Shows like Netflix’s Heartstopper have introduced nuanced queer characters, whose love stories are treated with the same depth and respect as any heterosexual romance.

Global stories: Queer stories from around the world

While Western media has led the charge in queer representation, the global landscape is catching up. In Thailand, the rise of Boys’ Love dramas has created a space for queer stories to thrive. Series like 2gether have gained international acclaim for their heartwarming portrayals of same-sex relationships, offering queer audiences a much-needed escape from reality. These shows avoid exploiting queer pain for drama and rather focus on love, joy, and self-discovery.

In the UK, It’s a Sin has been celebrated for its poignant portrayal of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s. Created by Russell T Davies, the series follows a group of gay men and their friends as they navigate love, loss, and activism. The show’s authentic storytelling and emotional depth have resonated with audiences worldwide also shedding light on a dark chapter in queer history while celebrating the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community.


Impact of real stories on queer representation

One of the most significant developments in queer representation is the rise of LGBTQ+ creators behind the camera. Shows like Pose, which chronicles New York’s ballroom culture in the 1980s, are groundbreaking not only for their diverse cast but also for their authentic storytelling. Created by Ryan Murphy and Steven Canals, Pose features the wide cast of transgender actors in television history again offering a platform for marginalised voices to shine.

Similarly, Heartstopper based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel, has been celebrated for its tender portrayal of young queer love. The series normalises diverse identities, featuring characters who are gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender, all navigating the complexities of adolescence. By focusing on joy rather than trauma, Heartstopper provides a refreshing counterpoint to the often grim narratives surrounding queer lives.

Challenges and opportunities

Despite the progress, challenges still remain, and we have a long way to go. Transgender and non-binary characters are still underrepresented, and queer stories from non-Western countries often struggle to gain international recognition. However, the growing popularity of streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV+ has created new opportunities for diverse storytelling.

Films like Ajeeb Daastaans and series like Dickinson are pushing boundaries, exploring intersectional identities and historical queer figures with sensitivity and creativity. Ajeeb Daastaans’ segment Geeli Pucchi delves into the intersection of caste, gender, and sexuality, while Dickinson reimagines the life of poet Emily Dickinson focussing on her romantic relationship with her best friend, Sue.

A timeless story of identity, love, and self-discovery – Moonlight shines beyond the screenInstagram/moonlightmov

A new era of representation

This global move toward honest queer representation shows just how powerful and influential storytelling can be. From Moonlight to Class, from Pose to 2gether, these stories are reshaping how the world sees LGBTQ+ individuals. They remind us that queer lives are not monolithic; they are rich, varied, and deserving of celebration.

As we reflect on the progress made, it's important to acknowledge how far we've come while recognising the work that is still ahead. Queer representation in media is no longer a niche concern, in fact it’s a global movement. By amplifying diverse voices and challenging toxic stereotypes, together we can create a world where everyone, regardless of their identity, feels seen, heard, and valued.

The stories are finally being told, and they’re just getting started.

boys love dramasheartstoppermoonlightits a sinpose fxstill 2getherdickinsonclassajeeb daastaansqueer representation

Related News

Labour announces pension reforms to rewire economy
Business

Labour announces pension reforms to rewire economy

Pushkar Singh Dhami
News

India's Uttarakhand implements common civil code

More For You

Female-led blockbusters: A global shift in cinema's power dynamics

Alia Bhatt in a powerful moment from Heart of Stone

Getty Images

Female-led blockbusters: A global shift in cinema's power dynamics

For decades, Hollywood clung to the idea that only male-led blockbusters could guarantee success. But that myth is rapidly crumbling. From Barbie and Wonder Woman to Gangubai Kathiawadi and Hi, Mom, female-led films are not just smashing box office records but also becoming cinematic game-changers. Audiences worldwide are embracing powerful female protagonists, proving over and over again that women aren’t just side characters in cinema’s biggest spectacles: they’re the main event.

She-roes of the box office

One of the biggest and visible examples of this shift came in 2023 with Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie. The film became a cultural phenomenon, grossing over $1.4 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of the year. Beyond its box office dominance, Barbie challenged stereotypes, delivering a witty yet poignant critique of gender roles while celebrating female empowerment.


Superhero films, again a traditionally male-dominated genre, have also seen a slow yet massive transformation. Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins, was a massive hit, earning $822 million globally. It proved that a female-led superhero film could be both critically acclaimed and commercially successful, paving the way for movies like Captain Marvel, which grossed $1.1 billion, and Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, which dominated streaming and theatrical revenues.

Bollywood's leading ladies turned box office powerhouses

The change isn’t just happening in Hollywood. Bollywood and Mollywood industries have seen a surge in successful female-led films. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi , starring Alia Bhatt, was a game-changer. Based on a real-life story, the film showcased a woman’s rise to power in a male-dominated world and earned ₹209 crore ($25 million) globally again proving that audiences are eager for narratives centred on strong female protagonists.


Similarly, Darlings, a dark comedy starring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, tackled the sensitive issue of domestic violence while performing well on Netflix. The film was praised for its unique and contemporary storytelling and strong female performances. Other Bollywood successes include Vidya Balan’s Kahaani, Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad, and Kangana Ranaut’s Queen, all proving that female-led narratives did resonate with audiences.

Box Office triumphs of women in malayalam cinema

The Malayalam film industry, known for its realistic storytelling, has also embraced strong female leads in recent years. Films like The Great Indian Kitchen challenged deep-rooted patriarchal norms through its raw portrayal of domestic expectations placed on women. The movie, starring Nimisha Sajayan, received international acclaim for its bold narrative.


Uyare, starring Parvathy Thiruvothu, brought to light the inspiring story of an acid attack survivor who fought against all odds to reclaim her dreams. Similarly, 22 Female Kottayam became a landmark film, showcasing a woman’s journey of revenge against those who wronged her. Additionally, the recent releases like Ullozhuku and Attam, which even bagged the national award continue this trend by bringing out complex female characters and their emotional journeys. These films are not just critically successful but also commercially viable, proving that audiences in Kerala and across the globe, thanks to OTT platforms, are open to powerful, female-driven narratives.

Global blockbusters: Women leading the way

Beyond Hollywood and Bollywood, several international films have demonstrated the power of female leads. In China, Hi, Mom, directed by and starring Jia Ling, became one of the highest-grossing films of all time, earning over $850 million. The film, which blends comedy with deep emotional storytelling, resonated with audiences worldwide.

In South Korea, Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 became a landmark feminist film, sparking discussions about gender inequality in Korean society. Starring Jung Yu-mi, the movie adapted a bestselling novel and became a major box office success, earning over $36 million.

French cinema has also seen powerful female-led films gaining international acclaim, such as Portrait of a Lady on Fire, directed by Céline Sciamma. Though not a blockbuster in terms of earnings, its impact on global audiences and critics was immense, proving that female-centric storytelling can be deeply influential.


But why are female-led films thriving all of a sudden?

  • Audience Demand: Viewers today want diverse and inclusive storytelling. Female audiences, long underserved in blockbuster cinema, are now a driving force at the box office.
  • Streaming Boom: Platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ have provided opportunities for unconventional female-led stories that might not have been greenlit in traditional cinema.
  • Industry Support: More women are taking leadership roles in filmmaking. Directors like Greta Gerwig, Chloé Zhao, Payal Kapadia and Patty Jenkins among many others are reshaping the industry with their unique and fresh perspectives.
  • Cultural Conversations: The #MeToo movement increased awareness of gender representation in media and pushed the industry to embrace strong female narratives.
The future is female : Celebrating women on screen

The success of these films is not just a trend—it’s a shift in the industry. Projects like Deadpool & Wolverine, Moana 2, Jee Le Zaraa and many more show that female-driven stories are here to stay.

From Hollywood to Bollywood and beyond, female-led blockbusters are proving their staying power. They are not just breaking box office records; they are breaking barriers and redefining what a blockbuster can be. As more studios invest in these narratives, audiences can look forward to a future where women continue to dominate the big screen—not just as characters, but as storytellers shaping cinema’s next era.
Keep ReadingShow less
The life and glorious career of Geeta Bali

Geeta Bali

The life and glorious career of Geeta Bali

THE greatness of late film star Geeta Bali was evident in her magnetic screen presence, exceptional acting talent, and lasting influence on popular culture.

She also embodied girl power by living life on her own terms and famously marrying actor Shammi Kapoor. Despite retiring early and tragically passing away at the age of 34 on January 21, 1965, she left behind a remarkable legacy and remains one of Indian cinema’s greatest icons.

Keep ReadingShow less
'The Merchant of Venice 1936' explores prejudice, power, and parallels to contemporary politics

Tracy-Ann Oberman as Shylock in The Merchant of Venice

'The Merchant of Venice 1936' explores prejudice, power, and parallels to contemporary politics

EASTERN EYE readers should definitely see The Merchant of Venice 1936 at the Trafalgar Theatre in Whitehall.

When Shakespeare wrote his play between 1596 and 1598, it seems he anticipated what Robert Jenrick would say in 2025. Shylock, the moneylender, is derided as an “alien” – yes, that exact word.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mythili Prakash: Divinity of dancing on the stage

Mythili Prakash

Mythili Prakash: Divinity of dancing on the stage

ASJAD NAZIR

AMERICAN Bharatanatyam dancer and choreographer Mythili Prakash has captivated audiences worldwide with her dy - namic and visually stunning productions.

Her acclaimed show, She’s Auspicious, explores the relationship between femininity, purity, and divinity through the lens of the Goddess. The production has evolved from a solo piece into an ensemble performance and will be showcased at Sadler’s Wells in London from February 28 to March 2.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shyam Benegal: The revolutionary who redefined Indian cinema

Shyam Benegal

Shyam Benegal: The revolutionary who redefined Indian cinema

Sangeeta Datta

BENEGAL is considered the father of parallel, or new wave cinema in India. So central is his work to the movement that it forged an aesthetic of alternate or realistic Hindi cinema that reflected his socially conscious, yet deeply humanist mind.

In the 1970s, Benegal’s films revealed a world previously unseen, bringing stories of rural Indian reality to the forefront and heightening our awareness of class, caste, and gender politics – the winds of change sweeping across the nation. Here were characters in micro stories, but who represented much larger worlds where old feudal structures were collapsing and new, liberal ideals were growing.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc