Lepra launches celebrity-backed draw for Mental Health Awareness Week

LEPRA has launched its first Mental Health Awareness Week Prize Draw, with support from several well-known celebrities.

Olivia Colman, Helen Mirren, Judi Dench, Miranda Hart, Joanna Lumley and Stephen Fry have contributed items to the charity initiative.

The draw, which runs until May 23, offers prizes including a personalised video message from Olivia Colman and signed memorabilia from Helen Mirren. Entries cost £2 and are open to those aged over 18.

Funds raised will support Lepra’s work in India and Bangladesh, providing mental health support to people affected by leprosy and lymphatic filariasis (LF).

According to Lepra, around one in two people diagnosed with leprosy experience mental health concerns due to stigma and discrimination.

Lepra’s Mind to Heart project offers professional counselling and community-based support. Many of its volunteers are themselves former patients.

One beneficiary, Firoza from Bogura in Bangladesh, shared her experience after being diagnosed with leprosy. “I didn’t want to live with this sort of pain. People gossiped behind my back. I also felt bad for myself because of the worsening leprosy – it was difficult to do daily tasks. I didn’t eat or wash properly. Or do any kind of work,” she said.

Firoza received regular visits from a trained volunteer, Rupali, who has also recovered from leprosy. “It helps to have someone to really listen,” Firoza said. “These days I’m feeling much better, and more motivated.”

