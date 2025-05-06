Skip to content
Lepra launches celebrity-backed draw for Mental Health Awareness Week

Funds raised will support Lepra’s work in India and Bangladesh, providing mental health support to people affected by leprosy and lymphatic filariasis (LF).

Mental Health Awareness Week

Olivia Colman, Helen Mirren, Judi Dench, Miranda Hart, Joanna Lumley and Stephen Fry have contributed items to the charity initiative.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 06, 2025
LEPRA has launched its first Mental Health Awareness Week Prize Draw, with support from several well-known celebrities.

Olivia Colman, Helen Mirren, Judi Dench, Miranda Hart, Joanna Lumley and Stephen Fry have contributed items to the charity initiative.

The draw, which runs until May 23, offers prizes including a personalised video message from Olivia Colman and signed memorabilia from Helen Mirren. Entries cost £2 and are open to those aged over 18.

Funds raised will support Lepra’s work in India and Bangladesh, providing mental health support to people affected by leprosy and lymphatic filariasis (LF).

According to Lepra, around one in two people diagnosed with leprosy experience mental health concerns due to stigma and discrimination.

Lepra’s Mind to Heart project offers professional counselling and community-based support. Many of its volunteers are themselves former patients.

One beneficiary, Firoza from Bogura in Bangladesh, shared her experience after being diagnosed with leprosy. “I didn’t want to live with this sort of pain. People gossiped behind my back. I also felt bad for myself because of the worsening leprosy – it was difficult to do daily tasks. I didn’t eat or wash properly. Or do any kind of work,” she said.

Firoza received regular visits from a trained volunteer, Rupali, who has also recovered from leprosy. “It helps to have someone to really listen,” Firoza said. “These days I’m feeling much better, and more motivated.”

To enter the prize draw, visit: https://www.lepra.org.uk/mental-health-awareness-week-celebrity-prize-draw

Hacking-iStock

The group also attempted to deface the website of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, a PSU under the Ministry of Defence, by using the Pakistan flag and ‘Al Khalid’ tank. (Representational image: iStock)

Indian defence websites under watch after hacking claims on X

CYBER security experts and security agencies are monitoring cyberspace after a handle on X claimed to have accessed sensitive data from the Indian Military Engineering Service and the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis, officials said.

The monitoring follows a post by the account ‘Pakistan Cyber Force’, which claimed to have obtained personal information related to defence personnel, including login credentials, the officials said.

nigel-farage-reform

Donna Edmunds quit the party days after her suspension, criticised Nigel Farage’s leadership and called him a 'terrible leader'. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Reform councillor who quit says 'Farage is a terrible leader'

NEWLY elected councillor Donna Edmunds has quit Reform UK days after the local elections, calling Nigel Farage a “terrible leader” and saying he “must never be prime minister”.

Edmunds, who was elected in Hodnet, Shropshire, was suspended from the party after posting on X that she intended to defect once ousted MP Rupert Lowe launched a challenger party. She later wrote she had been suspended “pending an investigation”.

British Indian Teen Leads Inspiring Hygiene Kit Drive for London's Homeless

Rohan Mehta, from Kensington, founded the 'In The Bag project'

MyLondon

British Indian teen recognised for launching hygiene kit project for homeless Londoners

A 17-year-old student from west London has been honoured by two local councils for his initiative to support homeless people with hygiene essentials.

Rohan Mehta, from Kensington, founded the In The Bag project at the age of 15, transforming his family’s living room into a temporary distribution centre to assemble hygiene kits. Since launching the initiative two years ago, he has personally delivered 130 bags containing basic toiletries and hygiene items to people experiencing homelessness in London.

Oulton park crash today 2 riders killed

The crash has prompted shock and sadness across the British motorcycling community

British Superbikes

2 riders killed in 11-bike crash during British Supersport race at Oulton Park

Two riders have died following a serious multi-bike crash during a British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park in Cheshire on 6 May.

Owen Jenner, 21, and Shane Richardson, 29, both sustained fatal injuries in an incident involving 11 riders at the first corner of the opening lap. The crash occurred at Old Hall corner, prompting the race to be immediately red-flagged.

india-pakistan-border-reuters

A Pakistan Ranger stands guard before the start of a parade at the Pakistan-India joint check post at Attari-Wagah border on May 4, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

UN urges India-Pakistan restraint as missile tests, drills raise tensions

PAKISTAN conducted a second missile test and India announced civil defence drills as tensions escalated over Kashmir following an attack on Hindu tourists last month. The United Nations and other global powers have called for restraint between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

The Pakistani military said on Monday it tested a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres. The launch was described as an effort to ensure the operational readiness of troops. This follows a previous missile test on Saturday of a weapon with a range of 450 kilometres. Pakistan has not disclosed the locations of either test.

