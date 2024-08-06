  • Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Lepra brings photography exhibition to Coventry Cathedral

It aims to challenge outdated views about leprosy.

An image from the exhibtion.

By: Pramod Thomas

A photography exhibition organised by Lepra toured Coventry Cathedral from September 27 to 29 to commemorate the charity’s centenary in 2024.

The exhibition, titled ‘New Face for Leprosy,’ featured a collection of images by photographer Tom Bradley and interviews conducted by leprologist Prof Diana Lockwood. The exhibition documents their travels to Lepra’s projects in India and Bangladesh, a statement said.

Lepra, a UK-based charity, is actively working in India and Bangladesh to improve the lives of individuals affected by leprosy.

An image from the A New Face for Leprosy exhibition 1
The exhibition shows people affected by leprosy leading normal lives

Images of leprosy often highlight severe disabilities, reinforcing common misconceptions and fears. The exhibition, however, aims to challenge these outdated views. By depicting people affected by leprosy leading normal lives—working and raising families—the exhibition encourages viewers to see beyond the disease, the statement added.

“I wanted to capture honest portraits and focus on individuals as human beings first, before being seen as people affected by leprosy. Even if someone has a disability from leprosy, the photos don’t always show that. Some were diagnosed early and have no issues, which is a crucial part of the story,” said Bradley.

According to the charity, early detection and treatment can significantly reduce or prevent the serious disabilities often linked to leprosy.

For Lepra, community education and engagement are crucial in controlling leprosy and minimising its physical, social, economic, and emotional effects.

For details: www.lepra.org.uk

