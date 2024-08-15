  • Thursday, August 15, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Six gang members jailed for hard drug supply in Leicestershire

The operation was disrupted when Leicestershire Police arrested Osman on 29 August 2023 while he was heading to Saxby Street.

The group operated the “ZK line,” which sent mass texts to potential buyers of crack cocaine and heroin. (Photo credit: Leicestershire Police)

By: EasternEye

SIX members of a gang responsible for supplying hard drugs in Leicestershire have been jailed.

The group operated the “ZK line,” which sent mass texts to potential buyers of crack cocaine and heroin. The phone was managed by Tariq Gul, 32, Muhamad Khan, 35, and Akbar Osman, 39, who hired runners for sales, BBC reported.

Runners Mohim Uddin, 33, Adam Fradj, 24, and Daniel McKenzie, 37, also known as Adam Caird, sold drugs on the streets and from a property on Saxby Street, Leicester.

The operation was disrupted when Leicestershire Police arrested Osman on 29 August 2023 while he was heading to Saxby Street, where they found him with 48 wraps of drugs and the ZK line phone.

In September, police conducted a raid on the Saxby Street location, discovering 83 wraps of crack cocaine and 25 wraps of heroin.

The six gang members were arrested, including Gul, who was trying to leave the country.

Fradj, Uddin, and McKenzie pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply drugs, while Gul, Osman, and Khan were found guilty following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.

On Friday (9 August), all six were jailed. Gul received 11 years, Osman and Khan got seven years and six months each, McKenzie received four years and seven months, Uddin was sentenced to two years and seven months, and Fradj received two years and six months.

Investigating officer PC Niall Simpson stated that the sentences reflect the police’s “zero-tolerance approach” to drug dealing.

Related Stories
News

Cyclists on charity bike ride from London to Paris
News

Modi pushes for common civil code on India’s 78th Independence Day
UK

Sharp increase in violence against women on trains, data reveals
News

Diaspora organisation rejects criticism of Ram Mandir float at US parade
UK

Indians outpace Britons in filling new UK jobs, data reveals
News

Protests disrupt India’s hospital services after rape, murder of doctor
News

Indian YouTuber arrested for cooking and eating peacock
INDIA

Scientists link deadly India landslides to climate change
News

Major incident in West Midlands after cyanide spill in canal
UK

Post Office IT head resigns amid Horizon delays
News

Costa death: Barista struggled with allergy request from behind screen
UK

More than 1,000 arrested after riots and racist attacks
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Leicestershire gang Six gang members jailed for hard drug supply in Leicestershire
Cancer charity Cyclists on charity bike ride from London to Paris
UK economy Economy grows 0.6 per cent in Q2, slower than Q1
Vinesh Phogat CAS upholds Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from Paris Olympics
Modi Independence Day Modi pushes for common civil code on India’s 78th Independence…
Sharp increase in violence against women on trains, data reveals