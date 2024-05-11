  • Saturday, May 11, 2024
Leicester woman found dead was ‘backbone of family’, says tribute

Tarnjeet Riaz, 44, was found dead at Tarbat Road in Leicester on Monday, sparking an outpouring of grief from those who knew her best.

Taranjeet’s vibrant personality left an indelible mark on those around her. (Photo credit: X/@LPCityCentre)

By: Vivek Mishra

In the aftermath of the death of an Asian-origin woman in a Leicester home, her loved ones described her as a “bubbly and caring” person who was “the backbone” of her family.

Tarnjeet Riaz, 44, was found dead at Tarbat Road on Monday, sparking an outpouring of grief from those who knew her best.

Riaz’s vibrant personality left an indelible mark on those around her, and family members fondly recalled her as “bubbly, caring, and a funny character who radiated nothing but happiness.”

“She was not just a sister or a daughter; she was our best friend… Tarnjeet will be remembered by many, and we’re grateful she touched all of our lives.”

“We can now only cherish the memories we have of our Tarnjeet. We will all miss her very deeply, and we will always love her, RIP our angel,” the family said in a statement.

Police responded to a call from the East Midlands Ambulance Service on Tarbat Road around 1:30 pm on Monday, May 6. They discovered Tarnjeet deceased inside a residence. Authorities announced last night that 50-year-old Raj Sidpara, residing on Tarbat Road in Thurnby Lodge, has been charged with her murder, Leicestershire Police said in a statement.

He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Riaz, originally from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was known for her devotion to her family, including her mother, younger sister, and brother.

In a statement released on behalf of the police, Riaz’s family expressed their grief, saying, “Our beloved Tarnjeet, a soul that truly cared for others more than herself. A soul that adored and looked after her mum, younger sister, and younger brother.

“She took on the responsibility of a father for her siblings and was the backbone of the family. She knew the right things to say and do. She was not just a sister or a daughter; she was our best friend.

“A best friend who is no longer with us. It is a cruel world we live in. Tarnjeet will be remembered by many, and we’re grateful she touched all of our lives,” the family statement read.

