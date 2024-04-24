Leicester Temple hosts grand celebration for Lord Hanuman Jayanti

Shree Hanuman Temple – Salangpur Dham Leicester

By: Vibhuti Pathak

A vibrant ceremony unfolded this week in Leicester, as devotees gathered at a temple dedicated to the revered Hindu deity, Lord Hanuman, to commemorate his birthday amidst six days of jubilant festivities.

Led by Swamiji, who journeyed from India for the occasion, the celebrations took place at the esteemed temple located on Melton Road. Throughout the week, devotees par took in daily recitals and shared blessed food, known as ‘Prasad’, offered to the deity and distributed amongst the devotees.

Rajesh Patel, Secretary of the Shree Hanuman Temple, expressed the significance of the event, stating, “Our temple is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, who holds a special place in the hearts of millions around the world. His unwavering devotion, strength, and compassion serve as an inspiration to all.”

“We’re proud to once again be holding an event that brings the community together to honour his divine presence,” Patel added.

This celebration follows a recent gathering earlier this month, where hundreds of young people congregated at the temple to celebrate the birthday of another revered Hindu deity, Lord Ram. The Youth association Ramdoot Seva Sangh, along with the Shree Sanatan Mandir Temple and the Shree Hanuman Temple, joined forces for prayers, bhajans, and joyful festivities.

This event is part of the celebration of a temple located in south-west Gujarat, Salangpur, which showcases the enduring devotion of its residents to their religious heritage.