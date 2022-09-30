Website Logo
  • Friday, September 30, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Leicester remains ‘violence free’ as police step up ‘reassurance patrols’; Diwali celebrations likely as planned

“Neighbourhood officers have patrolled with council colleagues to respond to local concerns,” police said.

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

Leicester city has remained calm for the past two days as no new untowardly incident was reported on the streets of East Leicester, according to reports.

According to police, the Navratri observations are going on peacefully and Diwali celebrations are likely to take place as planned.

A spate of communal violence started after the August 28 India-Pakistan cricket match and continued till recently.

A Leicester police spokesperson said that ‘reassurance patrols’ are taking place in the area. The force is now investigating 158 incidents relating to the recent outbreaks of violence. Nearly 50 people were arrested in connection with these incidents.

The Leicester City Council held a community meeting on Wednesday (28) along with senior police officers to restore peace in the region. Hindu and Muslim community leaders have also urged people to refrain from violence.

“Police teams continue to work hard in east Leicester, carrying out reassurance patrols, investigations and supporting our communities. Detectives and a designated team are leading investigations. Neighbourhood officers have patrolled with council colleagues to respond to local concerns,” Leicester force said in a statement on Thursday (29).

“Thank you to all who are joining dialogue and discussion to take us forward and take action together. East Leicester has remained calm in the last 48 hours.”

Police said that it want to see ‘respectful and peaceful celebrations’ during Diwali as planned.

“A strong police operation will continue in the coming days to reassure and protect. Please continue to share anything you have heard or seen and discourage any sharing of false information or rumour on social media,” a spokesperson said.

Reports said that 16 officers were injured while holding the line between rival groups of young men in Leicester in recent weeks.

Officials said that the disturbances only involved a small portion of the younger population. However, publicity to those events had attracted agitators from outside Leicester, prompting further clashes at a Hindu temple in Birmingham.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Food labels should inform about exercise needed to burn off calories
News
Labour Party reaches out to Indian diaspora
News
British Hindu community protests outside Guardian office over ‘anti-Hindu & anti-India bias’
HEADLINE STORY
Malala Yousafzai calls out Hollywood for lack of Muslim representation: ‘Muslims are 25% of population…
News
Stockport councillors claim Nav Mishra is behind ‘hard left’ plan to take over local Labour…
HEADLINE STORY
“WE MUST REMAIN A BEACON OF UNITY”
News
Amol Rajan blasts BBC for being ‘too posh’ and having ‘accent bias’
News
Sadiq Khan announces London’s Diwali on the Square celebrations on October 9
News
‘You saved my life’, Hindu man thanks Muslim activist who rescued him during…
News
New chief declines to call Met Police institutionally racist
News
Wealthy landlady kept domestic servant as ‘unpaid slave’, made her work 14-hours per…
News
Keir Starmer calls Rupa Huq’s comments on Kwarteng ‘clearly racist’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW