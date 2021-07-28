Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 422,022
Total Cases 31,484,605
Today's Fatalities 640
Today's Cases 43,654
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 422,022
Total Cases 31,484,605
Today's Fatalities 640
Today's Cases 43,654

Arts and Culture

Legendary actor Kabir Bedi’s magnificent memoir is a must read

By: ASJAD NAZIR

THE problem with most celebrity memoirs is that they usually offer up an overly romanticised view of a journey and hide interesting aspects behind a publicly crafted image.

Thankfully, Kabir Bedi has never followed the crowd and carved out his own unique path, which has led him towards detailing his extraordinary life in one of the best autobiographies to ever come out of India.

The legendary actor delivers seven uniquely crafted chapters that offer a fascinating window into his rollercoaster life filled with highs, lows, unexpected turns, heartbreak, and twists worthy of a movie.

The book starts off in top gear and details how as a 20-year-old freelance reporter for All India Radio he used his cunning to get a face-to-face 30-minute interview with pop group The Beatles.

The beautifully written book charts his life from theatre to Bollywood and then to his path-breaking international journey, which included many life-changing moments. The journey across acting in different mediums, languages and countries is peppered with spicy encounters with countless international names, ranging from A-list Hollywood stars to royalty. That celebrity life is layered with searingly honest accounts of personal relationships, love affairs, those who let him down, deeply emotional moments and fascinating windows into the world of an actor at different stages of life.

He also details his various marriages and relationships, most interestingly with late actress Parveen Babi, who at the time was regarded as one of the most beautiful women in the world.

The actor is also honest about bad decisions and gives an emotional account of his son Siddharth’s suicide, after a battle with schizophrenia.

There is a fascinating insight into his inspiring parents. The story also has interesting anecdotes connected to well-known names, funny stories like the time he got high accidentally and unexpected detours. This is a stunning human story and one that will connect with every reader on some level.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Big Interview
Meet the biggest YouTuber in India
E-GUIDE
Bollywood’s greatest police officers
E-GUIDE
Akshara Haasan: No matter what you do in life, be the best you can be
E-GUIDE
A modern take on ancient Hindu epics
E-GUIDE
Gaurav Mukesh’s rollercoaster journey
E-GUIDE
Sanjay Dutt: 12 finest films of Hindi cinema’s ‘bad boy’
E-GUIDE
Simran Budharup: I will never leave this show
E-GUIDE
A tribute to family bonds and culture
E-GUIDE
A heartfelt novel that‘s full of joyous and emotional moments
E-GUIDE
My Playlist – Umer Durrani
E-GUIDE
Atindra Sarvadikar: A voice steeped in classical music
Big Interview
Shruti Haasan: Fantastically fearless and fabulously multi-talented
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
Vikrant Massey & Kriti Kharbanda on 14 Phere, their experience…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Meet the biggest YouTuber in India
Bollywood’s greatest police officers
Greater Manchester police chief denies racism claim
Bangladesh evacuates 10,000 Rohingya refugees from landslide-hit camps
Akshara Haasan: No matter what you do in life, be…
Legendary actor Kabir Bedi’s magnificent memoir is a must read