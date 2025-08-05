Denzel Washington leads Spike Lee’s ‘Highest 2 Lowest’, a crime thriller reimagining Kurosawa in NYC

Highlights:

Spike Lee reunites with Denzel Washington for Highest 2 Lowest, inspired by Kurosawa’s High and Low.

A$AP Rocky stars as the antagonist in his major acting role, alongside Jeffrey Wright and Ice Spice.

The film premieres in cinemas on 15 August and streams on Apple TV+ starting 5 September.

The modern crime drama explores themes of power, morality, and ransom in the music industry.

Denzel Washington is back in the spotlight, teaming up once again with director Spike Lee in Highest 2 Lowest, a gritty crime thriller rooted in a modern-day New York setting. Released by Apple Original Films and A24, the film drops in theatres on 15 August, with a global Apple TV+ premiere on 5 September.

The story is a fresh take on Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 noir High and Low, retold through the lens of today’s American music industry. Washington plays David King, a music mogul whose world crumbles after his son is kidnapped for ransom, a crime that turns out to be more complex than it seems.

Spike Lee ASAP Rocky and Denzel Washington attend the red carpet of the movie Highest 2 Lowest during the 78th Cannes Film Festival Getty Images





What is Highest 2 Lowest about?

The film reinterprets High and Low, which was originally based on Ed McBain’s novel King’s Ransom. The plot revolved around a businessman’s ethical dilemma when his chauffeur’s child is mistakenly kidnapped. In Lee’s version, Washington’s character is the target of a kidnapping gone wrong, and he must decide whether to pay a £13.5 million (₹143 crore) ransom.

This version trades corporate boardrooms for music studios and places the protagonist at the heart of an industry where success often comes with a price.





How does A$AP Rocky fit into the story?

A$AP Rocky plays a pivotal role in Highest 2 Lowest, marking one of his most significant acting projects to date. He is cast as a key figure in the kidnapping plot, bringing a raw energy that contrasts with Washington’s composed intensity.

The rapper not only acts but also contributes original music to the film, lending an authentic hip-hop aesthetic to the project. Joining them are Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, Dean Winters, Aubrey Joseph, and breakout artist Ice Spice, creating a cast that merges generations of talent.





When and where can you watch Highest 2 Lowest?

The film debuts in cinemas on 15 August, aligning with a late-summer theatrical release strategy aimed at drawing mature audiences. It will then arrive on Apple TV+ on 5 September, tapping into the platform’s growing library of prestige titles.

The dual-release format is designed to reach both big-screen thrill seekers and digital streamers, positioning Highest 2 Lowest as a major contender during the fall awards season.

- YouTube youtu.be





Why is this collaboration important?

This marks the fifth time Denzel Washington and Spike Lee have worked together, following acclaimed titles like Malcolm X and Inside Man. Their dynamic has historically delivered both box office and critical success, and Highest 2 Lowest seems poised to do the same.

Premiering at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, the film earned praise for its cinematography and direction, though some critics noted tonal shifts. Still, Lee’s signature social commentary, especially around class, power, and personal sacrifice, is expected to be a defining element.

Spike Lee ASAP Rocky and Denzel Washington attend the red carpet of the movie Highest 2 Lowest during the 78th Cannes Film Festival Getty Images





How does the film connect with Kurosawa’s legacy?

Kurosawa’s original High and Low examined Japan’s post-war economic divide. Spike Lee’s adaptation updates this premise, exploring how American capitalism, fame, and generational trauma play out in a racially diverse, media-saturated environment like New York.

Denzel Washington returns in a gripping role for Highest 2 Lowest A24





Denzel Washington’s character reflects a self-made man haunted by the weight of success and the fear of losing it all. The question the film asks is simple yet powerful: what are you willing to sacrifice when everything you’ve built is suddenly on the line?