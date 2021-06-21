Leading social media platforms unite to support UK’s Covid-19 vaccine drive

A person receives a dose of Covid-19 shot at a vaccination centre for those aged over 18 years old at the Belmont Health Centre in Harrow. (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

By: SattwikBiswal

LEADING social media platforms popular with young people including Snapchat, Reddit, TikTok, and YouTube, are supporting the vaccination programme and have partnered with the government to encourage users to get the Covid-19 jab.

The partnership has come along when all adults aged 18 and over are invited to receive a vaccine in England as the vaccination programme continues at an unprecedented pace and scale.

The government met its target of offering a vaccine to the most vulnerable by April 15 and is on track to offer a first dose to all adults by July 19, two weeks earlier than planned.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said: “I am delighted that Snapchat, Reddit, TikTok and YouTube – some of the most biggest social media platforms – are coming together to support the most successful vaccine effort in NHS history.

“The vaccine programme has put us on the road to recovery and I urge everyone to come forward for the offer, roll up their sleeves and join the millions that already have the fullest possible protection from two doses.”

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said: “I’m thrilled that some of the leading social media platforms are joining forces to boost vaccine uptake among younger people. This is another incredible asset to our vaccination programme, which is already saving lives.

“The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic and we have made incredible progress so far with more than four in five adults receiving at least one dose and all adults being invited.

“I encourage everyone to get the jab – it could stop you becoming seriously ill and protect your loved ones.”

Digital secretary Oliver Dowden said through social media they “are also tackling misinformation online through our new Online Safety Bill to make sure people are not bombarded by harmful content.”

Last year Dowden and Hancock agreed new measures with social media platforms to limit the spread of false vaccine information and help people find the information they need about any Covid-19 vaccine.

At a virtual roundtable, Facebook, Twitter and Google committed to the principle that no company should profit from or promote false information about Covid-19 vaccines, to respond to flagged content more swiftly, and to work with authorities to promote scientifically accurate messages.

The UK government has also developed a toolkit with content designed to be shared via WhatsApp and Facebook community groups, as well as Twitter, YouTube and Instagram, to tackle false information about the vaccine.