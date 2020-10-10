Laxmmi Bomb trailer gets a great response, becomes the most viewed movie trailer in India in 24 hours

Trending Now

Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb is a film that everyone is waiting for. So, when the trailer of the film was released yesterday, it was expected that it will get a good response.



But well, the response is exceptional and in just 24 hours the trailer has become the most viewed movie trailer in India with 70 million views.

Fox Star Hindi, the producers of the film, took to Instagram to inform everyone about it. They posted, “Kaha tha na #Laxmmi aayegi toh ek dhamakedar bomb phodegi?😋 Thank you everyone for showing so much love to #LaxmmiBombTrailer ❤️ and making it the most viewed trailer in India in 24 Hours #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali 💥 #FoxStarStudios #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @akshaykumar @kiaraaliaadvani @offl_lawrence @shabskofficial @tusshark89 @disneyplushotstarvip #CapeOfGoodFilms #ShabinaaEntertainment #TussharEntertainmentHouse @zeemusiccompany.”

The trailer is fantastic and keeps us engaged for those 3 minutes 40 seconds. Akshay is simply amazing in it.

Laxmmi Bomb was slated to hit the big screens on Eid this year, but now it will get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. However, after watching the trailer a lot of people are posting on social media that they want to watch the movie in theatres.



Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana which was also helmed by Lawrence. The filmmaker took to Twitter to thank everyone for giving such a great response to the trailer.

He posted, “Thanks to everyone for the love you showered for Laxmmi bomb trailer 🙏 @akshaykumar.”

Laxmmi Bomb also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. The movie will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 9th November 2020.







