Trending Now

Lawmakers call for England to allow protests during lockdown


FILE PHOTO: Extinction Rebellion protestors pretend to be dead outside Buckingham Palace on September 5, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
FILE PHOTO: Extinction Rebellion protestors pretend to be dead outside Buckingham Palace on September 5, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

MORE THAN 60 British lawmakers have written to home secretary Priti Patel calling for protests to be allowed in England during lockdown.



Under England’s coronavirus rules, it is unlawful for groups to gather for protests and police warned people on Saturday (20) not to head to central London for planned demonstrations, including by anti-lockdown campaigners.

Police were criticised for using heavy-handed tactics on March 13 to break up an outdoor vigil for 33-year-old Sarah Everard. A police officer has been charged with her kidnap and murder.

Further protests followed, fuelled by anger over government plans to tighten the law on demonstrations.



The group of lawmakers, including Conservative Member of Parliament Steve Baker, and Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, said that protest should not be a criminal offence.

“We call on you to expressly exempt protests from restrictions on gatherings,” they said in the letter, which was organised by campaign groups Liberty and Big Brother Watch.

The home ministry, known as the Home Office, said in response that the Covid-19 stay at home order remains in place until March 29, and once it ends protests can resume subject to agreed social-distancing measures.



“While we are still in a pandemic we continue to urge people to avoid mass gatherings, in line with wider coronavirus restrictions,” a spokeswoman said.

Police said that a significant operation will be in place in London to engage with people breaching Covid-19 regulations, adding that any protesters will be encouraged to return home or could face fines or arrest.















Most Popular

UK looks to ease lockdown amid vaccine supply delay from India

Amaal Mallik: I would love to do anything musically possible for Shah Rukh Khan

Surgeons from minority backgrounds face racism and sexism, says review

UK launches clinical trials to develop preventive treatments for the most vulnerable

Employees at Goldman Sachs complain of 100-hour work weeks and abuse from colleagues



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×