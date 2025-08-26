Lamine Yamal confirms Nicki Nicole romance after backlash over wild birthday party and nightclub rumours

Highlights:

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal confirms romance with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole

The couple shared a romantic photo on Instagram with heart-themed décor

Yamal’s love life had drawn controversy after nightclub rumours and a birthday party scandal

Fans now turn focus to his football career as new season begins

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has confirmed his relationship with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole, settling weeks of speculation around his personal life. The 17-year-old, who made headlines this summer for his off-pitch controversies, posted a romantic picture with the Latin music star, using a heart emoji to signal the nature of their bond. The move shifts attention from gossip about his dating life to a more settled chapter as Barcelona’s season gets underway.

Lamine Yamal poses with Nicki Nicole in a heart-filled setting shared on Instagram X/@MrGafan





Who is Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Nicki Nicole?

Nicki Nicole is a well-known Argentine singer from Rosario who broke through in Spain with singles such as Wapo Traketero, Mamichula and Mala Vida. She is a regular name in the Latin urban music scene and has built a strong following internationally. Previously, she was in relationships with fellow artists Peso Pluma and Trueno.

Her connection with Yamal had been rumoured for months after she was spotted at his 18th birthday party and later seen wearing a Barcelona shirt with his name on it. Spanish journalist Javi de Hoyos had earlier claimed the two were seen kissing in a nightclub, though no evidence was provided at the time. Yamal’s Instagram post now confirms the relationship to his 37.6 million followers.

Nicki Nicole is an Argentine singer from Rosario Instagram/nicki.nicole





What happened at Lamine Yamal’s birthday party?

Yamal’s 18th birthday in July became a subject of controversy after claims that the private event allegedly involved paid models selected by physical traits and the hiring of dwarves as entertainment. The themed party, reportedly inspired by Mafia aesthetics, hosted around 200 people, including family, friends and teammates.

While no official response was given to these allegations, photos circulated online prompted criticism from Spanish outlets. The latest announcement of his relationship appears to move the spotlight away from those reports, marking a more stable turn in his personal narrative.

How did Yamal confirm his relationship?

The footballer shared a photograph of himself and Nicki Nicole sitting closely in front of a decorated cake surrounded by flowers and balloons in red, pink and white. The post carried no caption apart from a heart emoji, but the setting and the intimacy of the picture left little doubt about the nature of their relationship.

This came just after Nicole’s 25th birthday, suggesting Yamal’s post was timed as a public gesture. The singer had also been seen in attendance during Barcelona’s Joan Gamper Trophy match against Como, sitting with his family while wearing his shirt.

Why does this matter for Yamal’s career?

Lamine Yamal has been under intense scrutiny as one of Barcelona’s brightest prospects, already hailed as a future Ballon d’Or contender. His summer off-field controversies had risked overshadowing his rise on the pitch. By openly confirming his relationship with Nicki Nicole, he appears to be closing a chapter of speculation and redirecting attention to his football career.





With Barcelona relying on him as a key attacking option this season, fans and analysts will watch closely to see how he balances his sporting responsibilities with the added spotlight on his personal life.