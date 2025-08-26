Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Lamine Yamal confirms Nicki Nicole romance after backlash over wild birthday party and nightclub rumours

Barcelona teenager shifts spotlight from controversial 18th birthday and nightclub whispers as he makes relationship Instagram official with the Argentine singer.

Lamine Yamal Nicki Nicole romance

Lamine Yamal poses with Nicki Nicole in a heart-filled setting shared on Instagram

X/@MrGafan
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 26, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal confirms romance with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole
  • The couple shared a romantic photo on Instagram with heart-themed décor
  • Yamal’s love life had drawn controversy after nightclub rumours and a birthday party scandal
  • Fans now turn focus to his football career as new season begins

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has confirmed his relationship with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole, settling weeks of speculation around his personal life. The 17-year-old, who made headlines this summer for his off-pitch controversies, posted a romantic picture with the Latin music star, using a heart emoji to signal the nature of their bond. The move shifts attention from gossip about his dating life to a more settled chapter as Barcelona’s season gets underway.

Lamine Yamal Nicki Nicole romance Lamine Yamal poses with Nicki Nicole in a heart-filled setting shared on Instagram X/@MrGafan


Who is Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Nicki Nicole?

Nicki Nicole is a well-known Argentine singer from Rosario who broke through in Spain with singles such as Wapo Traketero, Mamichula and Mala Vida. She is a regular name in the Latin urban music scene and has built a strong following internationally. Previously, she was in relationships with fellow artists Peso Pluma and Trueno.

Her connection with Yamal had been rumoured for months after she was spotted at his 18th birthday party and later seen wearing a Barcelona shirt with his name on it. Spanish journalist Javi de Hoyos had earlier claimed the two were seen kissing in a nightclub, though no evidence was provided at the time. Yamal’s Instagram post now confirms the relationship to his 37.6 million followers.

Lamine Yamal Nicki Nicole romance Nicki Nicole is an Argentine singer from Rosario Instagram/nicki.nicole


What happened at Lamine Yamal’s birthday party?

Yamal’s 18th birthday in July became a subject of controversy after claims that the private event allegedly involved paid models selected by physical traits and the hiring of dwarves as entertainment. The themed party, reportedly inspired by Mafia aesthetics, hosted around 200 people, including family, friends and teammates.

While no official response was given to these allegations, photos circulated online prompted criticism from Spanish outlets. The latest announcement of his relationship appears to move the spotlight away from those reports, marking a more stable turn in his personal narrative.

How did Yamal confirm his relationship?

The footballer shared a photograph of himself and Nicki Nicole sitting closely in front of a decorated cake surrounded by flowers and balloons in red, pink and white. The post carried no caption apart from a heart emoji, but the setting and the intimacy of the picture left little doubt about the nature of their relationship.

This came just after Nicole’s 25th birthday, suggesting Yamal’s post was timed as a public gesture. The singer had also been seen in attendance during Barcelona’s Joan Gamper Trophy match against Como, sitting with his family while wearing his shirt.

Why does this matter for Yamal’s career?

Lamine Yamal has been under intense scrutiny as one of Barcelona’s brightest prospects, already hailed as a future Ballon d’Or contender. His summer off-field controversies had risked overshadowing his rise on the pitch. By openly confirming his relationship with Nicki Nicole, he appears to be closing a chapter of speculation and redirecting attention to his football career.


With Barcelona relying on him as a key attacking option this season, fans and analysts will watch closely to see how he balances his sporting responsibilities with the added spotlight on his personal life.

barcelonanicki nicolecelebrity relationshipslamine yamal

Related News

Suryakumar to lead India, Gill named Asia Cup vice-captain
Featured

Suryakumar to lead India, Gill named Asia Cup vice-captain

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Babar, Rizwan left out of Pakistan T20 squad for Asia Cup
Cricket

Babar, Rizwan left out of Pakistan T20 squad for Asia Cup

What esports and football have in common
Sports

What esports and football have in common

More For You

Bruce Willis dementia update Emma Heming

Emma Heming Willis shares emotional insight into Bruce Willis’ battle with frontotemporal dementia

Getty Images

Bruce Willis' dementia began as a 'whisper', admits Emma Heming in heartbreaking update

Highlights:

  • Emma Heming Willis says Bruce Willis’ frontotemporal dementia symptoms first appeared like a “whisper.”
  • The actor remains physically strong but struggles with language and communication.
  • Heming Willis has written a new book, The Unexpected Journey, on caregiving.
  • She is now advocating for more support for families living with dementia.

Emma Heming Willis has shared a moving update on husband Bruce Willis’ health, describing how his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) first appeared as a “whisper” through subtle changes in his behaviour. Speaking in a new ABC News special, Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey, she revealed that while the Die Hard star remains physically healthy, it is his mind that is deteriorating. Heming Willis also discussed her new book on caregiving and her mission to support other families navigating dementia.

Bruce Willis dementia update Emma Heming Emma Heming Willis shares emotional insight into Bruce Willis’ battle with frontotemporal dementia Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Sophie Turner Game of Thrones rape scene

Sophie Turner opens up about Sansa Stark’s controversial wedding night scene in Game of Thrones

Getty Images/ Instagram/sansastarkwinterfell

Sophie Turner shocks fans with 'Game of Thrones' rape scene confession: ‘I wouldn’t survive it today’

Highlights:

  • Sophie Turner reflects on Game of Thrones’ most controversial rape scene
  • The actress admits modern TV would include trigger warnings
  • Turner says the show highlighted patriarchy and women’s struggles
  • She reunites with Kit Harington in upcoming gothic horror film

Sophie Turner has defended the controversial Game of Thrones rape scene involving her character Sansa Stark, saying the sequence, while triggering, played an important role in highlighting patriarchy and women’s struggles. Speaking in a new interview, the British actress admitted that if the series aired today, it would include trigger warnings, but she believes the depiction sparked conversations about sexual violence that remain crucial.

Sophie Turner Game of Thrones rape scene Sophie Turner opens up about Sansa Stark’s controversial wedding night scene in Game of Thrones Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Nandamuri Balakrishna World Book of Records

Balakrishna honoured by World Book of Records UK alongside his Padma Bhushan milestone

Instagram/balayyababu_official

Nandamuri Balakrishna makes history as first Telugu actor in World Book of Records UK after 50 years on screen

Highlights:

  • Nandamuri Balakrishna becomes first Telugu actor recognised by World Book of Records UK.
  • Actor’s daughter Brahmani Nara and political leaders, including CM Chandrababu Naidu, celebrated the milestone.
  • Balakrishna has acted in over 100 films since his 1974 debut Tatamma Kala.
  • Earlier this year, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to cinema.

Veteran Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has been honoured by the World Book of Records UK for completing 50 years in cinema, marking a historic first for the Telugu film industry. Fondly called “Balayya” by his fans, the actor’s recognition for this five-decade journey comes alongside his Padma Bhushan win, cementing his legacy as one of Indian cinema’s most enduring stars.

Nandamuri Balakrishna World Book of Records Balakrishna honoured by World Book of Records UK alongside his Padma Bhushan milestone Instagram/balayyababu_official

Keep ReadingShow less
Parineeti Priyanka Chopra pregnancy feud

Priyanka Chopra congratulates cousin Parineeti Chopra on her pregnancy

Instagram/parineetichopra

Parineeti Chopra pregnancy news prompts Priyanka Chopra to end feud buzz with heartfelt public gesture

Highlights:

  • Parineeti Chopra announced her first pregnancy with husband Raghav Chadha
  • Priyanka Chopra congratulated her cousin publicly, silencing feud rumours
  • Speculations about a rift began after Priyanka missed Parineeti’s wedding
  • Family posts suggest the Chopra sisters have put past rumours to rest

Parineeti Chopra’s pregnancy announcement has not only delighted fans but also ended speculation of a rift with cousin Priyanka Chopra. The actress revealed the news with a heartfelt post on Instagram, and Priyanka was among the first to respond, sending love and congratulations. The exchange came after months of rumours suggesting tensions between the Chopra sisters, fuelled by Priyanka missing Parineeti’s wedding in 2023.

Parineeti Priyanka Chopra pregnancy feud Priyanka Chopra congratulates cousin Parineeti Chopra on her pregnancy Instagram/parineetichopra

Keep ReadingShow less
Kim Kardashian North West TikTok controversy

Kim Kardashian and North West leaving Pierluigi restaurant in Rome amid backlash over the 12-year-old’s outfit

X/Africanize/@Antunes1

Kim Kardashian slammed as North West’s corset outfit with explicit TikTok song sparks major parenting row

Highlights:

  • North West’s punk-inspired look in Rome has divided fans online
  • Photos show the 12-year-old wearing a corset, wig and platform boots
  • Kim Kardashian criticised for allowing her daughter to appear “too grown”
  • Kanye West has previously objected to North’s social media presence

Kim Kardashian is under scrutiny once again, this time over her daughter North West’s fashion choices. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was photographed with her 12-year-old in Rome, where North’s colourful punk outfit and corset drew criticism from fans. The incident has reignited conversations about parenting, celebrity culture, and the exposure of children to adult fashion trends on platforms like TikTok.

Kim Kardashian North West TikTok controversy North West’s blue wig and corset look has divided opinion among Kardashian fans onlineX/Africanize

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us