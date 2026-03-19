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Labubu heads to big screen with Paul King directing and Steven Levenson writing

Film will blend live-action and CGI, currently in early development

Labubu

The Labubu franchise is set for a cinematic outing

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 19, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Sony Pictures developing a Labubu feature adaptation
  • Paul King to direct and produce the project
  • Steven Levenson co-writing the screenplay
  • Film will blend live-action and CGI, currently in early development

A global toy phenomenon heads to the big screen

The Labubu franchise is set for a cinematic outing, with Sony Pictures assembling a high-profile creative team to bring the character to audiences.

The film will be directed and produced by Paul King, best known for the Paddington films and Wonka. He will also co-write the script alongside Steven Levenson, whose credits include Dear Evan Hansen and Tick, Tick… Boom!.

The project remains in early stages, with plans to combine live-action and CGI elements.

From picture books to pop culture craze

Labubu was created by Kasing Lung as part of “The Monsters Trilogy”, a series of illustrated books introduced a decade ago. The character later gained global attention through collectible toys produced by Pop Mart.

What began as a niche creation has since evolved into a pop culture phenomenon, with strong demand for the toys worldwide. Sony secured the screen rights to the property in 2025, paving the way for the current adaptation.

The film was formally discussed during the Paris stop of Pop Mart’s anniversary exhibition tour, marking ten years of the Labubu universe.

Experienced team behind the adaptation

Lung will serve as an executive producer, ensuring continuity between the original creation and its film version. Producing duties will be shared by King, alongside Michael Schaefer and Wenxin She, both of whom bring experience from major international productions. The project will be overseen at Sony by Brittany Morrissey.

With a director known for family-friendly storytelling and a writer with a strong background in character-driven drama, the Labubu film signals an attempt to translate a collectible toy success into a broader cinematic world.

sonyfilmlabubu movie paul king steven levensonpaul king new movielabubu dolls

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