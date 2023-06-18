Labour to secure greater number of seats in Scotland than SNP: Sunday Times poll

The poll reveals SNP is anticipated to secure only 21 seats in the British parliament

Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer (L) speaks to supporters alongside newly elected Labour Councillor Vince Maple (R), Chatham Central, on Chatham Pier on May 5, 2023 in Chatham, England. In the next general election, Labour is predicted to secure 26 seats, a substantial increase from their current representation of one seat (Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The opposition Labour Party is projected to secure more seats in Scotland than the Scottish National Party (SNP) in the next general election according to a recent poll conducted by Panelbase for The Sunday Times.

This outcome would significantly enhance Labour’s prospects of attaining an outright majority across Britain.

The poll reveals that the SNP is anticipated to secure only 21 seats in the British parliament, experiencing a decline of more than half from their current count of 45 seats.

Meanwhile, Labour is predicted to secure 26 seats, a substantial increase from their current representation of one seat.

Support for the SNP, a pro-independence party that has exerted significant influence over Scottish politics for the past two decades, has experienced a decline this year following the resignation of former leader Nicola Sturgeon.

Adding to the challenges, Sturgeon was arrested last week as part of a police investigation into the SNP’s financial matters. However, she was released without charge on the same day and firmly refuted any allegations of misconduct.

According to the newspaper, if the SNP were to secure only 21 seats in the British parliament, it would mark their weakest performance in 13 years.

“Winning 20 in Scotland could be the difference between Labour achieving an outright majority in the Commons and a hung parliament,” The Sunday Times said, referring to the House of Commons, the lower House of Parliament in London.

A general election in Britain is expected next year. As per opinion polls, the Labour Party currently holds a significant advantage of approximately 16 points over the ruling Conservative party led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

(Reuters)