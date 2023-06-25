Website Logo
  • Sunday, June 25, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Labour to appoint diversity advisor to promote women and monority candidates in politics

Britain ranks 20th out of 38 of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries in terms of female representation in parliament

 

Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, visits the Turntable Cafe in the city centre on April 12, 2023 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

LABOUR will appoint an external advisor to encourage women, ethnic minorities and those from a working-class background to stand for office at all levels and parties, The Guardian reported.

The diversity tsar will collaborate with deputy Labour leader, Angela Rayner, in the Cabinet Office to devise a comprehensive action plan aimed at dismantling barriers, in addition to working closely with the Electoral Commission, the report added.

According to the report, the party’s move is to ensure politicians are no longer removed from, or unable to personally understand, the impact of the policies they enact.

The advisor will introduce recommendations aimed at eliminating obstacles that hinder individuals from underrepresented groups who aspire to pursue political candidacy.

Labour emphasised that the advisor’s role extends beyond enhancing representation within the party. It already runs internal candidate mentoring initiatives like the Bernie Grant leadership and Jo Cox women in leadership programmes effectively tackling representation gaps.

“Representation shapes which issues get debated in the first place and what is up for decision. You might learn by asking or listening, but the lived experience adds a different quality – and gives a different perspective. Lived experience brings its own expertise,” Rayner was quoted as saying by The Guardian.
“There’s more than a hint of snobbery in the argument that more authenticity and more diversity in politics is a recipe for disaster. The past decade will tell you that the playing fields of Eton education are no guarantee of good government.”She was the first woman to represent the constituency of Ashton-under-Lyne in its 180-year history.

Rayner emphasised the pressing need to address the representation gap in politics, stating that our current political landscape is disconnected from the realities of society. She stressed the importance of bridging this gap in terms of gender, class, and ethnicity, highlighting that it is a personal priority for her.

She also acknowledged her own experiences with misogyny and shared that the messages she has received from women have highlighted the widespread nature of such experiences, both within Westminster and across workplaces throughout the country.

She expressed concern that women with similar backgrounds may be discouraged from pursuing a career in public life, emphasising the necessity of having more individuals from diverse backgrounds like hers actively involved in politics.

Recently, Samuel Kasumu, a former Tory London mayoral hopeful, revealed that he was excluded from the longlist due to being perceived as an ‘outsider’.

“So all the indication was that the reason why they didn’t want me in the room was because I represented something that perhaps they were slightly uncomfortable with,” he told the BBC.

According to the report, Labour members have expressed apprehension over the party’s alleged marginalisation of individuals who have firsthand experience in confronting issues such as anti-black racism, Islamophobia, misogyny, and classism due to their perceived alignment with the left wing of the party.

It is reported that Labour is open to the idea of implementing a ‘right to run’ legislation, mirroring the concept of jury service, which would mandate employers to grant individuals time off from work to pursue political candidacy.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Yousaf vows to put IndyRef2 in election campaign
HEADLINE STORY
Google, Amazon announce major investments in India
News
Narendra Modi wraps up Washington trip with appeal to tech CEOs
News
‘Relationship between Shahzada and Suleman was a joy to behold,’ says family
News
Titan sub tragedy: ‘Terrified’ Suleman Dawood went on expedition to ‘please his father’
News
280 Pakistan families fear relatives died in Greece boat disaster
INDIA
Biden and Modi urge Pakistan to act against extremist attacks
News
‘Profound grief’ for family of British-Pakistani father and son on Titanic sub
News
UN human rights eyes India and China
HEADLINE STORY
Modi’s US visit may encourage more American firms to invest in India
News
Modi gifts Jill Biden a 7.5 carat diamond
News
Rescuers in all-night race to save Titanic sub crew
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW