Labour suspend councillor over Islamophobia

Walsall councillor, Ian Robertson.

By: Gurdip Thandi

A long serving Walsall councillor has been suspended by Labour after being accused of Islamophobia.

A complaint has been made against Blakenall ward member Ian Robertson, which is currently being investigated by party officials.

It is understood he is administratively suspended by the party, although this does not prevent him from carrying out his normal duties as a Walsall councillor.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service was told a social media post by Councillor Robertson in which he posted a photo and full address of a house suspected of breaking Covid rules, before following up with a comment about muslims is what prompted the official complaint.

Councillor Robertson said he had received support from many who said the allegation against him was unfounded.

He also said the loss of his uncle and the fact Covid prevented a funeral service had triggered the Facebook post on March 20, which he removed soon after.

The post said: “Look how this house is breaking Covid rules. 18 cars outside and they have the cheek to place a disinfecting bottle on door step for visitors and a keep your distance note on the front door.

“We along here obey the rules but some feel they are above the law.”

A follow-up message read: “Annoyed as had to not hold any funeral for my uncle who died in Covid. This family has no right to break rules. Same for muslims who also sometimes break the number rules.”

This prompted criticism from other Facebook users who raised concerns that it could incite hateful behaviour.

Regarding the post, Councillor Robertson said: “I lost my uncle and couldn’t hold a funeral for him because of the rules which I think triggered me off to feel quite cross about it.

“I know the family very well and had a chat with them. We haven’t fallen out about it at all. I took (the post) down as I didn’t want to cause any embarrassment at all to the family.”

He added: “I’ve had loads of people writing in to protest about the suspension – many people from the Labour party, many Muslims friends of mine and even a large number of the Conservative party who are amazed that someone had made some allegation which was totally unfounded.

“The fact I’ve been to Pakistan and Kashmir half a dozen times, helped rebuild a school there and held free health camps, it seems incredible that one could be accused of Islamophobia.”

Both the national party and Walsall Labour declined to comment as the investigation is being carried out.

(Local Democracy Reporting Service)