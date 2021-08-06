Website Logo
  • Friday, August 06, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 426,754
Total Cases 31,856,757
Today's Fatalities 464
Today's Cases 44,643
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 426,754
Total Cases 31,856,757
Today's Fatalities 464
Today's Cases 44,643

News

Labour suspend councillor over Islamophobia

Walsall councillor, Ian Robertson.

By: Gurdip Thandi

A long serving Walsall councillor has been suspended by Labour after being accused of Islamophobia.

A complaint has been made against Blakenall ward member Ian Robertson, which is currently being investigated by party officials.

It is understood he is administratively suspended by the party, although this does not prevent him from carrying out his normal duties as a Walsall councillor.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service was told a social media post by Councillor Robertson in which he posted a photo and full address of a house suspected of breaking Covid rules, before following up with a comment about muslims is what prompted the official complaint.

Councillor Robertson said he had received support from many who said the allegation against him was unfounded.

He also said the loss of his uncle and the fact Covid prevented a funeral service had triggered the Facebook post on March 20, which he removed soon after.

The post said: “Look how this house is breaking Covid rules. 18 cars outside and they have the cheek to place a disinfecting bottle on door step for visitors and a keep your distance note on the front door.

“We along here obey the rules but some feel they are above the law.”

A follow-up message read: “Annoyed as had to not hold any funeral for my uncle who died in Covid. This family has no right to break rules. Same for muslims who also sometimes break the number rules.”

This prompted criticism from other Facebook users who raised concerns that it could incite hateful behaviour.

Regarding the post, Councillor Robertson said: “I lost my uncle and couldn’t hold a funeral for him because of the rules which I think triggered me off to feel quite cross about it.

“I know the family very well and had a chat with them. We haven’t fallen out about it at all. I took (the post) down as I didn’t want to cause any embarrassment at all to the family.”

He added: “I’ve had loads of people writing in to protest about the suspension – many people from the Labour party, many Muslims friends of mine and even a large number of the Conservative party who are amazed that someone had made some allegation which was totally unfounded.

“The fact I’ve been to Pakistan and Kashmir half a dozen times, helped rebuild a school there and held free health camps, it seems incredible that one could be accused of Islamophobia.”

Both the national party and Walsall Labour declined to comment as the investigation is being carried out.

(Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Seema Malhotra urges to engage young people with their local environment
PAKISTAN
Taliban close border crossing with Pakistan, call for visa-free travel
US
Shanta Thake is Lincoln Center’s new artistic leader
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka tightens Covid restrictions as hospitals struggle
News
Nightlife industry comes forward to support Covid vaccination
UK
South Asians of Wakefield urged to get involved in City of Culture
PAKISTAN
Temple attack: Chief justice of Pakistan tells police to arrest culprits
UK
Dorset police releases e-fit image of Bournemouth rape suspect
UK
Asian origin nursing student rumored to be next ‘Islander’
PAKISTAN
UK turns down Nawaz Sharif’s request for visa extension
News
South Africa’s Zuma hospitalised ahead of graft trial August 10
News
Sharma draws flak for trips to 30 countries in seven months
Eastern Eye

Videos

Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Seema Malhotra urges to engage young people with their local…
Sadhguru: Sadhana can help you move from a state of…
Taliban close border crossing with Pakistan, call for visa-free travel
Shanta Thake is Lincoln Center’s new artistic leader
Labour suspend councillor over Islamophobia
Sri Lanka tightens Covid restrictions as hospitals struggle