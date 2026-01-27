Storm Chandra disrupts transport across Wales as flood alerts issued

Highlights

Storm Chandra brings winds up to 80mph and up to 80mm of rainfall to worst-affected areas.

M48 Severn Bridge temporarily closed, ferry services cancelled between Wales and Ireland.

23 flood alerts issued with yellow weather warnings covering 16 Welsh local authority areas.

Storm Chandra has caused widespread disruption across Wales, triggering 23 flood alerts and significant travel delays as the third major storm to hit the UK this month.



The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for wind and rain, with forecasters predicting gusts of up to 80mph in parts of Pembrokeshire and the Isles of Scilly.

South to south-westerly winds are expected to bring gusts of 60mph inland and 70mph along coastal areas.

Travel disruption continues

The M48 Severn Bridge was temporarily closed earlier but has since reopened, while major transport routes remain severely affected.

Gwent Police reported flooding on the A40 between Abergavenny and Raglan, and Transport for Wales has cancelled services between Swansea and Shrewsbury until 12:00 due to a tree blocking the railway at Llanbister Road station near Llangunllo in Powys.

Rail services between Hereford and Newport face cancellations until approximately 12:30, with disruption expected to continue until 15:00. The Welsh Marches route is experiencing delays in both directions.

Ferry operators have suspended multiple sailings, with Irish Ferries cancelling all crossings between Pembroke and Rosslare, and most services between Holyhead and Dublin.

Stenaline has cancelled all ferries from Anglesey and Pembrokeshire.

The rain warning, active from 13:00 GMT on Monday until 10:00 on Tuesday, covers much of south and mid Wales.

Forecasters predict widespread rainfall of 20mm to 30mm, with the worst-hit areas, including Bannau Brycheiniog (the Brecon Beacons), expected to receive up to 80mm.

The Met Office warned that rain falling on saturated ground increases flooding risks to homes and businesses. The wind warning affects south-west Wales from 05:00 to 16:00 on Tuesday, covering Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, and Swansea.

Authorities advise residents in at-risk areas to prepare flood plans and emergency kits, while drivers should check conditions before travelling and avoid floodwater.