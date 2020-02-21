Labour selects Krupesh Hirani for Brent and Harrow seat in upcoming London election

LABOUR MEMBERS have selected Krupesh Hirani as the candidate in Brent and Harrow for the London elections in May.

Hirani, an experienced local politician, will contest the seat after the sitting London assembly member Navin Shah announced he would be stepping down the role after 12 years.

Currently overseeing Brent’s year as the London Borough of Culture, Hirani already has a strong connection to Harrow having worked for the disability charity Aspire based within the grounds of the NHS Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital.

Hirani, a practising Hindu, has also volunteered at the Stanmore Hindu temple.

The selection is seen as a massive boost to Labour’s prospects of reconnecting with the Hindu community following the general decline in support for the Party amongst this key demographic in recent years.

Hirani said, “I’m delighted to be selected as Labour’s candidate in Brent and Harrow for the May 2020 London elections. It’s an honour to have the opportunity to represent my Party in the best part of the greatest city in the world; the area I have lived and worked in all of my life.

“As we move on to the elections in May, I look forward to campaigning and working hard for Brent and Harrow and retaining the seat for Labour as well as doing my bit to make sure we return Sadiq Khan as our Mayor of London.”