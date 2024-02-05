Website Logo
  • Monday, February 05, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Labour party aims to boost trade ties with India

Labour Party leaders David Lammy and Jonathan Reynolds will meet senior Indian politicians and business leaders

File photo of Labour party’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy

By: Shajil Kumar

Labour party’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy and shadow business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds on Monday (5) began a three-day visit to India to strengthen diplomatic and trade ties.

The Labour leaders will visit Delhi and Mumbai to meet senior Indian politicians and business leaders and discuss their party’s proposals for a new ‘UK-India strategic partnership’.

The Labour party also plans to use a future free trade agreement as a starting block to build a closer partnership on technology, as well as economic, climate and global security.

“We are in Delhi to discuss the need for a new UK-India strategic partnership that focuses on new and green technologies, economic security, domestic security and global security,” they said.

The Conservative government have so far failed to deliver the much-anticipated UK-India FTA, which Boris Johnson had promised to deliver by Diwali 2022.

The Labour leaders said, “For too many years, the Conservative government have overpromised and undelivered on the UK’s relationship with India… Labour will offer a fresh approach.”

They said Labour’s foreign, industrial, and business and trade policy will help the UK achieve the highest sustained growth in the G7.

The Labour leaders will meet senior Indian politicians including external affairs minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, and railways, IT and telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

They will hold meetings with senior business leaders, including those from the Essar Group, TCS, Piramal Group, and HDFC, and visit the stock exchange in Mumbai.

“Labour’s ambition for working with India does not stop with a trade deal. India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030 and Labour is committed to deepening our relationship for the modern era,” they added.

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Militants attack police station in Pakistan, 10 officers killed
News
Sri Lanka arrests 23 Indian fishermen for poaching
US
New US immigration bill to help kin of H-1B visa holders
News
Sunak family ties to Infosys spark Labour outcry over ‘VIP access’
News
Labour proposes equal pay rights for BAME workers
News
King Charles appoints his first female equerry
News
President of India to celebrate Swami Dayanand’s 200th birth anniversary
PAKISTAN
Imran Khan, wife jailed for 7 years over illegal marriage
News
Party with links to Mumbai attacks mastermind contests Pakistan polls
INDIA
Veteran BJP leader LK Advani gets India’s highest honour
News
Irish nationalist makes history as Northern Ireland’s new first minister
News
Court dismisses case against Greta Thunberg and protesters
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW