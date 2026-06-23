Labour MPs weigh leadership challenges as Burnham remains frontrunner

Highlights

Al Carns and Darren Jones are considering Labour leadership bids.

Andy Burnham remains the frontrunner to replace Keir Starmer.

Leadership nominations open on July 9 and close on July 16.

Starmer announced his resignation on Monday.

TWO LABOUR MPs are considering challenging for the party leadership as Andy Burnham remains the frontrunner to replace Keir Starmer, who announced his resignation on Monday.

The BBC reported that Al Carns and Darren Jones are considering entering the contest, although both are currently seen as unlikely to secure enough backing from Labour MPs. Jones has not ruled out a bid.

Former health secretary Wes Streeting, who had been seen as a possible contender, has already backed Burnham. Leadership nominations will open on July 9 and close on July 16. If no challenger emerges, Burnham could become Labour leader and prime minister by July 17.

Starmer announced on Monday that he was stepping down after accepting that he was no longer the right person to lead Labour into the next general election.

Speaking outside Downing Street, he said: "The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election. I have heard the answer from my parliamentary party to that question and I accept that answer with good grace."

Burnham, the new MP for Makerfield, entered Parliament after his by-election victory and pledged allegiance to King Charles, a step required before becoming Labour leader and prime minister. Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds backed an "orderly transition" as ministers gathered for one of Starmer's final Cabinet meetings.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said Burnham would lack a mandate if he became prime minister without a general election. He also said: "I've had enough of waiting around. Britain needs change - real change, not another washed-up has-been shoved into place by the uniparty."

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said she felt sympathy for Starmer personally but said "he wasn't doing the job properly" and questioned Burnham's positions on defence and welfare.

US President Donald Trump also criticised Starmer after his resignation, saying he had "really hurt himself" over energy, immigration and relations with Washington, while adding: "I wish him well."