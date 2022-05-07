Website Logo
  • Saturday, May 07, 2022
Trending Now:  

Comment

Labour and its anti-India stance

PERSONAL ATTACKS: Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty

By: AMIT ROY

SIR Keir Starmer and other Labour leaders, including notably the shadow attorney general, Emily Thornberry, who targeted Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, over her tax arrangements, have been made to look utterly foolish by Lord Geidt, the prime minister’s adviser on ministerial interests.

After investigating whether the chancellor had broken the ministerial code or faced a conflict of interest because his wife was a non-dom, Geidt, a former private secretary to the Queen, concluded: “I advise that the requirements of the ministerial code have been adhered to by the chancellor, and that he has been assiduous in meeting his obligations and in engaging with this investigation. In reaching these judgments, I am confined to the question of conflicts of interest and the requirements of the ministerial code. My role does not touch on any wider question of the merits of such interests or arrangements.”

Emily Thornberry (Photo: Darren Staples/Getty Images)

At the very least, Thornberry owes Sunak an abject apology. In an interview on Radio 4’s Today programme with Nick Robinson, she alleged “the chancellor didn’t declare it properly. It is in the ministerial code, that the status of your spouse, the financial circumstances of your spouse, are relevant. And the reason is because there can be a conflict of interest.”

She added: “We also want to know, to what extent his family have benefited from the positive choice that his wife made.”

Sunak’s wife would have been liable to pay taxes on any of her Infosys earnings brought into the UK from India. The rules on non-doms have been around for 200 years and been maintained by Labour and Tory governments alike because they are thought to benefit the UK by attracting investors.

Asked if she was claiming that Murty was a tax dodger, Thornberry rowed back: “I’m not saying she’s is a tax dodger. I’m saying that what she’s doing is legal. But I’m asking you a question about whether it’s morally right. Whether it’s actually just whether the chancellor who’s asking the rest of us to make sacrifices, he’s putting
up taxes in order to be able to bail him out of some of the messes that he’s made for this country.”

Most people think that the chancellor did rather well in looking after ordinary people during the pandemic. The question really is whether Labour’s personal attacks on Sunak and his wife are “morally right”.

“Labour reacted with fury after Rishi Sunak was cleared of wrongdoing over his personal tax affairs and those of his non-dom wife,” the Daily Mail has reported.

Labour is the party which gave independence to India 75 years ago. To be sure, the opposition must hold the government to account. But what has happened to a once great movement is rather sad. It might be much simpler if Labour now renames itself the “Anti-Indian Party”.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Comment
High cost of war
HEADLINE STORY
Will the ECB preside over a ‘hand-wringing-wrist-slapping racism debacle’?
Comment
Politics in the blood
Comment
Why are barristers on ‘strike’?
Comment
India deal is ‘first step as UK eyes speedier growth’
Comment
Ministers ‘playing to racist tropes’ with Rwanda plan
Comment
Judge Kaly Kaul QC: Judicial recruitment review ‘was a wasted opportunity’
HEADLINE STORY
Sailesh Mehta: Judiciary will improve when ‘it reflects the diverse society it serves’
Comment
Plans to help Afghan and Ukrainian refugees ‘should be linked up’
Comment
Gina Miller: ‘Tories and Labour are both failing UK Asians’
Comment
Plans to help Afghan and Ukrainian refugees ‘should be linked up
Comment
New Inclusive Britain plan ‘could be more ambitious’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Pharmacies offer ‘extra’ services as funding falls
Why child victims of crime ‘need more real-life superheroes’
‘Inheritance in a multigeneration household needs careful attention’
Paul Kent explains Wodehouse’s ‘subversive’ appeal to Indians
High cost of war
Labour and its anti-India stance