Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to romance on a song titled Jugnu

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to reteam for the third time in the film Laal Singh Chaddha. It is one of the most awaited films of the year, and according to a report in a daily, we will get to see Aamir and Kareena romance on a song titled Jugnu in the film.

While talking about the song, director Advait Chandan said, “We had a blast shooting Jugnu which is a feel-good romantic song with Aamir sir and Kareena ma’am. They have such amazing chemistry that I didn’t want to call cut! I cannot wait for people to watch the song. I have half a mind of leaking it myself.”

Well, on Aamir Khan Valentine’s Day had posted a poster featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and had written that he would like to romance her in all his films. Both the actors have earlier worked together in movies like 3 Idiots and Talaash. Their jodi is liked by the audiences.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Hollywood film Forest Gump. The movie is slated to release on Christmas 2020. It was supposed to clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey, but Aamir requested Akshay and the producer of the film, Sajid Nadiadwala to postpone their film. So, now Laal Singh Chaddha will enjoy a solo release.