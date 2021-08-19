Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 19, 2021
News

Kuwait to resume commercial flights with Bangladesh, India

File photo: Indian travelers waits at the drop-off point before entering Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. (Photo by Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)

By: Shilpa Sharma

KUWAIT will resume commercial flights with Bangladesh and India, among other countries, while adhering to the Covid-19 measures set by a ministerial committee, according to a cabinet statement released on Wednesday (18).

The decision also includes resuming flights with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Egypt.

Kuwait on April 24 had suspended all direct commercial flights from India due to the second wave of Covid-19 that had hit the country.

The flight ban on Bangladesh was imposed back in early May this year.

Expatriates from these countries, who work in Kuwait were forced to return home and have been stuck for more than a year due to various restrictions including the flight ban in the wake of Covid-19.

Besides Kuwait, many countries have now eased travel guidelines for passengers arriving from India and other countries in the view of decline in fresh Covid-19 cases.

Earlier this month, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also lifted ban on entry of passengers from India, Pakistan, Nigeria, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Uganda.

In India, the scheduled international flights have been suspended since March 2020, but airlines have been running special international passenger flights since July 2020 under the air bubble arrangements with 28 countries.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

