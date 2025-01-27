Trump names Kush Desai as White House deputy press secretary

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has appointed Asian-American former journalist Kush Desai as deputy press secretary, the White House announced on Friday.
Desai previously served as deputy communications director for the 2024 Republican National Convention and was communications director for the Republican Party of Iowa.
He also worked as deputy battleground states and Pennsylvania communications director at the Republican National Committee, where he contributed to messaging strategies in key battleground states, including Pennsylvania.
Trump secured victories in all seven battleground states during the election.
The White House Office of Communications will now operate under the leadership of deputy White House chief of staff and cabinet secretary Taylor Budowich.
Earlier, Trump had announced the appointments of Steven Cheung as White House communications director and Karoline Leavitt as press secretary.
(With inputs from PTI)