Kunal Thakur bids adieu to Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Resumption of shooting has brought smiles on several faces, but there are some actors who have decided to prioritise their health and keep work at arm’s length until the Coronavirus situation improves.

A couple of weeks ago, we had reported that how Karan Singh Grover walked out of his popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay as he was not comfortable joining shoots amid the Coronavirus scare. Now, another actor from the same show has put down his papers.

Yes, you read that absolutely right! We are talking about Kunal Thakur, who played the character of Kaushik on Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The young actor is not willing to resume shoots amid the Coronavirus scare as he does not wish to risk his health.

Thakur does not want to travel to work amid the pandemic and thus decided to bow out of the show. Confirming the same, he informs a leading publication, “My area is a containment zone and I do not have a driver who will take me to work every day. I am very new to the industry and I feel that I am not equipped to combat such a crisis while I am shooting. I would like to stay at home until the scare settles.”

Not only Karan Singh Grover and Kunal Thakur, but several other actors have been replaced on Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Sumaiyya Khan has been replaced by Tehseen Shah as Sneha, while Ashish Bharadwaj has come onboard as a replacement for actor Amit Raghuvanshi. If reports are to be believed, newcomer Akash Jagga has been roped in to replace Kunal Thakur on the show.

