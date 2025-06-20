Skip to content
‘Kuberaa’ review round-up: Fans call Dhanush’s performance ‘god-level’ while Rashmika surprises in Kammula’s slow-burn crime drama

Viewers praise the film’s emotional depth and cinematography while noting its lengthy runtime.

Kuberaa

Kuberaa Twitter reviews call Dhanush’s performance his best and praise Sekhar Kammula’s storytelling

Instagram/kuberaathemovie
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 20, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, hit theatres on 20 June and has quickly made waves online. Reactions across social media, particularly Twitter, have described the film as a bold, emotionally rich crime drama with standout performances, especially from Dhanush. Audiences have called it a “rare gem” in today’s commercial landscape and one of the best Telugu-Tamil bilingual films of 2025 so far.

Dhanush’s career-best, Rashmika’s surprise, and Nagarjuna’s steady hand

The highlight of most audience reviews is Dhanush’s performance, hailed by many as his “career-best” and even “National Award-worthy.” His portrayal of Deva, a beggar caught in a complex web of crime and morality, has been described as transformative and deeply immersive. One viewer wrote that few actors could pull off such a layered character with the same mannerisms in multiple avatars. Fans have also praised Rashmika Mandanna, calling this her strongest performance yet. Her portrayal is described as subtle yet powerful, giving the character both vulnerability and resilience. Nagarjuna’s presence, though noted to be slightly underused, was still appreciated for its gravitas and emotional weight.

Sekhar Kammula’s direction was lauded for steering clear of formulaic mass elements, there are no item numbers or excessive heroism and instead relying on a grounded narrative. Viewers appreciated the film’s quiet intensity, emotional pacing, and the director’s ability to build tension without gimmicks. Cinematographer Niketh Bommireddy received special praise for his frames and lighting, with many calling the visuals “painterly” and emotionally charged. Devi Sri Prasad’s background score was also credited for amplifying the film’s emotional beats.

Long runtime, uneven pacing but still worth the ride

Despite widespread acclaim, some viewers felt Kuberaa’s three-hour-plus runtime could have been tighter. A few pointed out that the second half dragged slightly and the climax felt rushed compared to the strong build-up. Others mentioned that some of Kammula’s philosophical themes did not fully land in execution. Still, even the critics agreed the film is a worthwhile experience that deviates from standard commercial fare.

In all, Kuberaa is being celebrated as a rare cinematic effort: emotionally grounded, superbly acted, and visually distinctive. Whether or not it’s a perfect film, audiences seem to agree that this is Dhanush’s show, and it’s one worth watching.

