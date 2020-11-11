Kriti Sanon’s character in Bachchan Pandey revealed

By: Mohnish Singh







Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s multi-million period drama Panipat (2019), may not have had any release in 2020, but her line-up for the year 2021 seems quite promising.

The actress will kick-start New Year with the release of her much-awaited film Mimi, wherein she plays the character of a surrogate mother. Mimi will be followed by Hum Do Humare Do, a rib-tickling rom-com also starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. In addition to the aforementioned films, Sanon also has Bachchan Pandey and Bhediya on her platter.

Recently, reports were floating around that Kriti Sanon was set to play the role of a journalist in Bachchan Panday. However, if a fresh report on an online portal is anything to go by, the actress is not playing a journalist but a very different character in the upcoming action entertainer, co-starring Akshay Kumar.







“Bachchan Pandey is actually a remake of Jigarthanda (2014) that starred Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon, and Siddharth. The makers Sajid Nadiadwala had been planning to initially remake the film with a different case and at that point, Bachchan Pandey was supposed to be a remake of Veeram (2014). Now, the whole script has changed and they have reversed the gender of Siddharth’s role in the remake,” a source in the know informs the portal.

The source goes on to add, “Not a journalist, Kriti will be playing a director who meets a dreaded gangster (Akshay Kumar) as part of her research on a film on gangsterism. Kriti will actually play the same role as essayed by Siddharth in the original. Akki plays Bobby’s part whereas a leading lady will be roped in as his love interest in the film. Keeping the essence of the film, the makers have tweaked the script a bit and adapted it into a Hindi screenplay.”

To be directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchan Panday is set to enter theatres in 2021.











