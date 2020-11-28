Kriti Sanon to play Sita in Adipurush?

Murtuza Iqbal







Adipurush is undoubtedly one of the most awaited upcoming films. The movie stars Prabhas as Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravan).

While the makers have announced the male leads and the release date (11th August 2022), they have not yet announced the name of the female lead. There have been reports that the makers are considering Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and Anushka Sharma to play the role of Sita in the movie, and now, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Kriti has been finalised for the film.

A source told the tabloid, “After considering several top names, from both the Hindi and Telugu industries, they decided on Kriti. She will play the character with grace and dignity.”







Adipurush will start rolling in January next year, and it is said that it will be a start-to-finish schedule for the movie. The source said, “It will mostly be shot in the studio against a chroma screen. Om and Bhushan have been talking to VFX technicians of international repute, who have worked on films like Avatar and Star Wars, to make the shooting process smooth and mount the film on a certain scale.”

Kriti currently has multiple projects in her kitty. She is currently shooting for Hum Do Hamare Do. Then she will start shooting for Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, and it is said that she will also be seen in a horror-comedy titled Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan.

The source stated, “Playing Sita is an opportunity of a lifetime for her, and she immediately came on board. She will be juggling multiple films in the first quarter of 2021.”











