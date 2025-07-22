Skip to content
 
Koolesh Shah awarded honorary doctorate by University of East Anglia

The award was presented during UEA’s 2025 summer graduation ceremonies

Koolesh Shah (left) with UEA vice chancellor Professor David Maguire

Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaJul 22, 2025

The University of East Anglia (UEA) has conferred an honorary doctorate on Koolesh Shah, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to business, social impact, and community development.

The award was presented during UEA’s 2025 summer graduation ceremonies, celebrating Shah’s remarkable journey from a pioneering student in the early 1970s to the founder of London Town Group—an award-winning enterprise with significant holdings across residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors. His group is renowned for landmark projects, including Hotel Indigo London Paddington, the InterContinental Hotels Group’s first boutique hotel outside the United States.

Beyond business, Koolesh Shah is deeply committed to philanthropy and public service. He chairs the Sri Aurobindo Trust, which has introduced Sri Aurobindo’s philosophy at SOAS, University of London, and played a vital role in completing the Matrimandir in Auroville. Through the Koolesh Shah Foundation, he supports education, healthcare, and community projects both in the UK and internationally.

Shah also serves as Co-Chairman of Conservative Friends of India, working alongside Sir Oliver Dowden MP to amplify British Indian voices in UK politics and strengthen UK-India relations based on shared values of enterprise, family, and opportunity.

Koolesh Shah’s achievements have been recognised with numerous awards, including Asian Hotelier of the Year, Philanthropist of the Year, and GG2 Social Entrepreneur of the Year.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shah reflected on his journey: “UEA shaped my life… changed my perception… gave me a broader spectrum. The most important chapters in my story were the uncomfortable ones. Success isn’t about what you accumulate—it’s about what you help others become.”

This honorary doctorate not only celebrates Koolesh Shah’s impressive career but also his enduring commitment to creating value, inspiring others, and giving back to the community.

