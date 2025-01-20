Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Indian court hands life sentence to rapist-murderer of Kolkata doctor

The victim’s body was discovered on 9 August 2024, in a classroom at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, sparking protests from junior doctors and widespread calls for better security at public hospitals.

Kolkata-doctor-rape-murder-Getty
Doctors and social activists carrying a banner, shout slogans during a rally to condemn the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, on October 2, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 20, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

A POLICE volunteer in India has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a junior doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata.

Sanjay Roy, 33, was convicted on Saturday, with the sentence announced on Monday by Judge Anirban Das, who ruled that the crime did not qualify as a "rarest-of-rare" case warranting the death penalty.

The victim’s body was discovered on 9 August 2024, in a classroom at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, sparking protests from junior doctors and widespread calls for better security at public hospitals.

The murder led to weeks-long demonstrations across the country, with demands for justice and stricter safety measures.

Rejecting Roy’s claims of being framed, the judge handed him a life sentence on charges of rape and murder, stating: “Life imprisonment, meaning imprisonment until death.”

Roy’s defence lawyer, Senjuti Chakrabarty, announced plans to appeal the verdict, seeking his acquittal.

The victim’s parents, who were present in the packed courtroom, expressed disappointment at the sentence, stating they had hoped for the death penalty.

Their lawyer, Amartya Dey, said they would explore further legal options. “We want justice, and we will not stop until all those responsible are held accountable,” said the victim’s father.

The case, investigated by federal police, was fast-tracked, with 128 witnesses listed and 51 examined during the trial.

The investigation had earlier categorised the crime as “rarest-of-rare,” warranting capital punishment, but the judge disagreed.

The brutal killing drew comparisons to India’s 2012 Delhi gang rape case, with activists, junior doctors, and citizens demanding harsher punishment.

Police intervened to prevent large protests from reaching the court, but demonstrations continued nearby, with chants of "Hang him, hang him."

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government, led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, expressed dissatisfaction with the verdict, calling for the death penalty.

Opposition leaders, including Amit Malviya of the BJP, also criticised the judgment, saying: “Justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done.”

Security concerns at hospitals remain a critical issue, with demands for stricter measures growing.

The case has reignited discussions about safety for healthcare workers and broader efforts to tackle violence against women in India.

(With inputs from agencies)

sanjay roywest bengal governmentkolkata - kolkata rape and murder case - rg kar medical collegekolkata rape and murderkolkata doctorrg kar medical college

Related News

Trump-US-Getty
Featured

Donald Trump sworn in as 47th US president, promises ‘golden age’

Coldplay-Mumbai
Entertainment

Coldplay kicks off India tour with memorable moments at Mumbai concert

naga-sadhus-reuters
News

Maha Kumbh: Over 100 women take first steps as Naga ascetics

More For You

Trump-us-Getty

Trump’s proposals for a second term include a major deportation programme, renewed efforts to expand oil and gas drilling, and promises of peace in Ukraine. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trump’s second-term agenda: immigration, tariffs, and peace

DONALD TRUMP has outlined plans for sweeping changes as he prepares to return to the White House on Monday, vowing to act quickly on issues including immigration, trade, and foreign policy.

Trump’s proposals for a second term include a major deportation programme, renewed efforts to expand oil and gas drilling, and promises of peace in Ukraine.

Keep ReadingShow less
Southport-stabbing-Getty

The victims, Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, were killed in one of the country’s deadliest mass stabbings in recent years. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trial of teen accused in Southport stabbings set to begin

THE TRIAL of an 18-year-old accused of killing three young girls in a stabbing spree that sparked widespread riots in the country is scheduled to begin today at Liverpool Crown Court.

Axel Rudakubana is charged with murdering three children during an attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwest England, on 29 July 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
saif-ali-khan-reuters

Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery and has since been discharged from hospital, with doctors confirming he is out of danger. (Photo: Reuters)

Suspected Bangladeshi held for stabbing Saif Ali Khan

A MAN believed to be a Bangladeshi national was arrested on Sunday in Mumbai for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, police said.

The attack on Khan occurred on Thursday during an attempted burglary at his home, leaving the actor with stab wounds to his spine, neck, and hands.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bradford-Getty

The city secured the prestigious title after competing against a record 20 bids. (Photo: Getty Images)

Asians celebrate Bradford City of Culture 2025 launch

BRADFORD has officially launched its UK City of Culture 2025 programme, with British Asians actively participating to highlight the region’s diversity, bustling markets, and renowned curry restaurants.

The city secured the prestigious title after competing against a record 20 bids.

Keep ReadingShow less
driving-licence-iStock

Physical licences will continue to be issued, but the voluntary digital option aims to enhance convenience and security. (Representational image: iStock)

Government to introduce digital driving licences via smartphone app

THE GOVERNMENT is preparing to introduce digital driving licences as part of efforts to modernise public services.

Accessible through a new government smartphone app, these digital licences could be used for tasks such as purchasing alcohol, voting, or boarding domestic flights.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications