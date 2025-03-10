Skip to content
Hideo Kojima reveals Death Stranding 2 trailer and release date, packed with metal gear references

Hideo Kojima drops major Metal Gear call backs and new gameplay details at SXSW 2025, with pre-orders launching March 17.

Hideo Kojima Unveils Death Stranding 2 Trailer with Metal Gear Touch

Hideo Kojima introduces Death Stranding 2: On the Beach at SXSW 2025, revealing a new trailer packed with Metal Gear-style nods and confirming its PS5 release date

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 10, 2025
Hideo Kojima is back in the spotlight, and he’s bringing some familiar vibes with him. At SXSW 2025 in Austin, Texas, Kojima presented a brand-new look at Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The nearly 10-minute trailer gave fans plenty to chew on: gameplay reveals, creepy visuals, and a release date, June 26, 2025, exclusive to PlayStation 5. Players who go for the Digital Deluxe or Collector’s Editions can dive in early on June 24. Pre-orders kick off March 17.

The trailer introduces a fresh face: Neil, portrayed by Italian actor Luca Marinelli. Fans immediately noticed his striking resemblance to Solid Snake from Kojima’s Metal Gear series. Neil throws on a bandana and commands a shadowy squad, making the connection even clearer. Kojima actually predicted this comparison back in 2020, when he said Marinelli would be the “spitting image” of Snake if he wore a bandana. Now, that prediction seems to have come full circle.

But that’s not all that hints at Kojima’s Metal Gear roots. The trailer also brings the Magellan Man, a towering, tar-covered mech that’s controlled much like a Pacific Rim robot. Its design even echoes Metal Gear Rex, adding to the déjà vu. If you’re a collector, the special edition includes a 15-inch statue of this eerie machine.

Death Stranding 2 continues the story that began in 2019, with Sam Porter Bridges, played by Norman Reedus embarking on another dangerous journey. This time, though, the game’s theme raises a chilling question: “Should we have connected?” It’s a direct follow-up to the original’s mission of rebuilding society and now seems to question whether it was the right move at all.

Kojima Productions isn’t stopping there. They’ve announced The Strands of Harmony concert tour, covering 19 cities worldwide and featuring music from the game’s iconic soundtrack. Plus, Kojima is juggling several other projects, including a Death Stranding movie with A24 and two other games: OD for Xbox and Physint for Sony.

It’s shaping up to be a busy year for Kojima and his fans!

