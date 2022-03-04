Website Logo
  • Friday, March 04, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

CRICKET

Kohli falls for 45 in 100th Test as Sri Lanka hit back

Virat Kohli (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s cricketing hero Virat Kohli fell for 45 in his 100th Test as Sri Lankan bowlers rattled the hosts’ top-order in the opening match on Friday (4).

India reached 199 for four at tea after new captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat at the start of the two-match series in Mohali. Rishabh Pant, on 12, and Shreyas Iyer, on 14, were at the crease.

Kohli surpassed 8,000 Test runs during his innings before left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya bowled the former captain who stood in disbelief and then walked back to applause from spectators for the landmark match.

Kohli, who last scored an international century in November 2019, put on 90 runs for the third wicket with Hanuma Vihari who made 58.

He hit five boundaries in his 76-ball stay at the crease with every run cheered.

Vihari scored his fifth Test half-century but departed soon after Kohli’s dismissal as he dragged an incoming delivery from left-arm quick Vishwa Fernando onto his stumps.

Earlier Rohit, who last month replaced Kohli as captain across all formats, hit Lahiru Kumara for two successive boundaries including a well-executed pull but soon got caught at long leg in another attempt to smash the short ball.

Embuldeniya, one of the two slower bowlers for Sri Lanka — hoping for the first-ever Test victory in India in their 300th five-day game — trapped Mayank Agarwal lbw for 33.

Before the match, Kohli, alongside Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma, was presented with a special cap by coach Rahul Dravid as top officials of India’s cricket board including president Sourav Ganguly clapped from the balcony.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
Shreyas Iyer stars as India record 12th straight T20I win
CRICKET
Trolls are not ‘real fans’, says Shami
HEADLINE STORY
Covid: No spectators for Kohli’s 100th test
HEADLINE STORY
IPL will start on March 26, Mumbai and Pune to host league phase
Sports
New captain Rohit happy to groom India’s future leaders
Sports
Kishan’s 89 helps India thrash Sri Lanka in first T20
CRICKET
India’s Suryakumar, Chahar out of Sri Lanka T20s
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire Cricket Club taken to court over staff sackings
Sports
Australian Faulkner leaves Pakistan T20 league over pay row
Sports
Sri Lanka drop three for T20 series against India
CRICKET
Dravid says Saha deserved honesty and clarity
CRICKET
Suryakumar leads India to series sweep of Windies
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
OneWeb suspends Baikonur launches
35 killed in Pakistan’s Shia mosque blast
Ukraine crisis: Relief for Indian exporters likely
Kohli falls for 45 in 100th Test as Sri Lanka…
Ukraine crisis: Bangladeshi sailor killed
India’s largest bank stops transactions of Russian entities under sanctions