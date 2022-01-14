Website Logo
  • Friday, January 14, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 485,350
Total Cases 36,582,129
Today's Fatalities 315
Today's Cases 264,202
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 485,350
Total Cases 36,582,129
Today's Fatalities 315
Today's Cases 264,202

CRICKET

Kohli and India angry over candid camera in third Test

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara react during the third Test in Cape Town. (REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham)

By: Sattwik Biswal

INDIA’S cricketers reacted with dismay and anger when a decision against South African captain Dean Elgar was overturned on review at a crucial stage on the third day of the third Test at Newlands on Thursday (13).

Television viewers heard several players complaining within range of the stump microphone after what seemed a straightforward leg before wicket decision was reversed.

A still picture of the moment of impact showed the ball from offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin hitting Elgar below the knee roll of his front pad, in line with the stumps.

He had, however, pushed forward and was well outside the batting crease. The ball tracking technology showed it was bouncing just above the stumps.

India captain Virat Kohli went up to the stump microphone at the end of the over and reportedly shouted: “Focus on your team while they shine the ball. Not just the opposition. Trying to catch the opposition all the time.”

The relevance to the decision was not obvious but Kohli was probably referring to the “Sandpapergate” controversy when host broadcaster SuperSport’s cameras caught Australia’s Cameron Bancroft using sandpaper on the ball during a Test at Newlands in 2018.

Indian vice-captain KL Rahul and Ashwin both appeared to accuse SuperSport of influencing the ball-tracking device.

Rahul was heard to say, “The whole country is playing against 11 guys.”

Ashwin, who had celebrated what he thought was a vital breakthrough, said, “You should find better ways to win, SuperSport.”

Elgar, star of South Africa’s successful run chase in the second Test, was on 22 and the total was 60 for one when the incident happened with South Africa chasing a target of 212 runs to win the match and the series.

Elgar added only eight more runs before he was out – also after a successful review, this time by India after he had been given not out for a catch by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant – in the last over of the day.

But the total had advanced by 41 more runs, leaving South Africa almost halfway to the target on 101 for two, 111 runs short of victory.

Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey was more cautious at a press conference after play.

“We saw it, you saw it. I’ll leave that for the match referee to have a look at it.”

He added: “Every individual is trying his best. Sometimes in a moment like this people do say certain things.”

South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi said he had full confidence in the technology.

“We’ve seen it used all over the world. Its the system we use.

“Reactions like that show a bit of frustration. Emotions were high. Maybe they were feeling a bit of pressure.”

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Captain Mominul warns Bangladesh despite historic Test win
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli’s India have ‘moved on’ from South Africa DRS controversy
HEADLINE STORY
South Africa beat India in third Test to win series 2-1
HEADLINE STORY
English cricket must tackle racism to get public funding, report says
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire Cricket Club could face financial crisis, Lord Patel warns
HEADLINE STORY
Bumrah bowls India to lead before openers fall
CRICKET
Sidebottom apologises for ‘poor choice of words’ on Yorkshire racism scandal
CRICKET
Lift ban on Yorkshire hosting internationals, says Rafiq
Sports
Fairytale end as Taylor seals New Zealand win over Bangladesh
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli back in form but South Africa take the honours on day one
HEADLINE STORY
Tata Group to replace Vivo as IPL title sponsor
Sports
Boult skittles Bangladesh after Latham 252 to put New Zealand on top
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Tata hires new executive to run international FMCG biz
Captain Mominul warns Bangladesh despite historic Test win
Catholic bishop acquitted of raping nun in India
Kohli’s India have ‘moved on’ from South Africa DRS controversy
Philippines agrees to buy India anti-ship missile system
India defence chief’s pilot ‘disoriented by weather’: inquiry
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE