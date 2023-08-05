Kishen Das: Creating big success

Eastern Eye caught up with the multi-talented Indian star to discuss his inspiring journey and future hopes

Kishen Das

By: Eastern Eye

A REMARKABLE rise from a humble beginning has seen Kishen Das go from working as a production intern to becoming a popular content creator and then making an award-winning acting debut in 2022 film Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee.

He has also interviewed top celebrities on Menu Please, which is a popular YouTube series for Netflix India. With over 550,000 followers across all social media platforms, he has worked with multiple big brands and also hosts the popular podcast Timepass with Das.

What made you want to become a content creator?

I’ve always liked entertaining people, whether it’s 4 or 4000. I started writing plays and performing for an audience, and then when YouTube and Instagram came up, I adapted and tried with the motive to entertain people.

What do you think is the secret of your success?

I don’t think I’m successful yet. For different people, success could mean different things. For me, it is to be relevant at all times and that takes a lot of upkeep. Though it’s good so far, I feel I am still far from successful.

Which of your reels has been your favourite?

I love some of the random thoughts I have or the satire I can come up with. I love the reels I make about cinema like ‘Every villain ever’ or ‘Every heroine ever’.

What connected you to comedy in particular?

I think comedy is an emotion that people want and need at the end of the day. Anything that’s light is remembered and leaves an impression. Humour is a great tool to educate and entertain, and I want to be able to crack that.

How did you feel making your debut as the lead in a film?

It did and still does feel surreal. It’s not something that someone can fathom happening after you only dream about it for a long time. What I wasn’t prepared for was the pressure to perform which came after Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee was released. That is something I struggle with every day.

What is your future plan going forward?

I honestly wish I had an answer about my future plans, but right now I am focused on exploring, making mistakes and learning more about myself and what I want to eventually keep doing.

Who would you love to collaborate with?

I love collaborating with disrupters. And I love putting out thoughts or content that makes one wonder ‘how’ and most importantly why someone ever had that thought.

What is the secret of becoming popular online?

Consistency. In recent times, everyone has easy access to social media, and everyone does work hard. However, what maybe draws the line between people who have massive success and who don’t, are the subjects one picks, the trends one follows and the consistency of their videos. All these factors together can be the secret to becoming popular online.

What is the best advice you ever got?

The best advice I’ve ever got in life is to be kind. There’s a saying in Tamil which goes like ‘ennam pol vazhkai’, which translates to ‘Your life will only be as per your intentions’. I choose to believe that what you give is what you get, and that understanding has been my biggest learning.

Do you keep an eye on other content creators?

Of late I’ve just been off the grid a bit, so I choose to actively follow only friends and non-creators. However, I do check on what everyone does from time to time, only when I feel like it would not mount some pressure on me.

What inspires you?

