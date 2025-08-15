Skip to content
King Charles marks VJ Day, honours WWII veterans

King-Charles-VJ-Day-Reuters

King Charles records a VJ Day message in the Morning Room of Clarence House, in London. (Photo: Reuters)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 15, 2025
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
UK MARKED the 80th anniversary of VJ Day on Friday with a national remembrance service, tributes to veterans, and commemorations across the country.

In a recorded six-minute message, King Charles paid tribute to the “courage” of veterans and civilians who made sacrifices to end World War II.

He said the conflict remained a reminder that “war’s true cost extends beyond battlefields, touching every aspect of life, a tragedy all too vividly demonstrated by conflicts around the world today.”

The king referenced the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which led to Japan’s surrender on August 15, 1945. “In the war’s final act, an immense price was paid by the citizens of Hiroshima and Nagasaki — a price we pray no nation need ever pay again,” he said.

King Charles also praised the cooperation between nations during the war, saying those who served “proved that, in times of war and in times of peace, the greatest weapons of all are not the arms you bear, but the arms you link.” He vowed the “service and sacrifice” of those who “saw the forces of liberty prevail” would “never be forgotten” and urged people to be “vigilant guardians of the values they bequeathed to us.”

The National Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum was attended by the king, Queen Camilla, prime minister Keir Starmer, the Japanese ambassador, and dozens of veterans aged 96 to 105 who served in East Asia and the Pacific.

The event included a two-minute silence at noon, a flypast featuring the Red Arrows and historic Spitfire and Hurricane aircraft, and performances by military bagpipers at The Cenotaph, Edinburgh Castle, and the arboretum.

On Friday evening, landmarks including Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament, the Tower of London, and the White Cliffs of Dover were to be illuminated.

Earlier, Starmer hosted a reception at Downing Street for veterans. “Our country owes a great debt to those who fought for a better future, so we could have the freedoms and the life we enjoy today,” he said. “We must honour that sacrifice with every new generation.” He also noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom he hosted on Thursday, is “fighting for the same values as we were fighting for.”

In Japan, Emperor Naruhito expressed “deep remorse” on the anniversary of the nation’s surrender. Tens of thousands of people visited Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine, which honours 2.5 million mostly Japanese soldiers who died since the late 19th century, as well as convicted war criminals.

(With inputs from agencies)

