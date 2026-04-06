King Charles, William attend Easter service at Windsor Castle

KING CHARLES and Queen Camilla attended the Easter service at Windsor Castle on Sunday. They were joined by Prince William, Catherine, and their three children at St George's Chapel.

The Easter Matins service is a key event in the calendar of the king, who is supreme governor of the Church of England.

The Dean of Windsor, Christopher Cocksworth, greeted Charles and Camilla as they arrived. Camilla wore a red hat and coat. The service was also attended by Prince Edward, Anne, the Princess Royal, and other members of the royal family.

After the service, Charles and Camilla, who were handed a posy of flowers, wished "Happy Easter" to people in the crowd.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the monarch's younger brother, was not present. He was arrested in February by police on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He had attended the Easter gathering last year with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, were also not present on Sunday. A royal source told Reuters last week that the decision to miss the service was the princesses' choice, not Charles'.

King Charles did not deliver an Easter message this year. On Saturday, the family of Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre urged him to meet survivors during his state visit to the United States later this month. They said the trip coincided with the anniversary of her death.

Giuffre had accused the late US financier Epstein of trafficking her to Mountbatten-Windsor when she was 17.

The former prince has denied the allegations and said he had no recollection of meeting Giuffre. He reached an out-of-court settlement with her in 2022 without admitting wrongdoing.

Separately, Sarah Mullally, the archbishop of Canterbury and the first woman to head the Church of England, delivered her first Easter sermon at Canterbury Cathedral on Sunday.