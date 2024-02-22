  • Thursday, February 22, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

King Charles ‘reduced to tears’ by support after cancer diagnosis

King met prime minister Rishi Sunak in person for their weekly audience for the first time

King Charles III meets with prime minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace on February 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

KING CHARLES said during a meeting with prime minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday (21) he had been reduced to tears by messages of good will following his cancer diagnosis.

King met Sunak in person for their weekly audience for the first time since announcing his diagnosis.

The palace announced earlier this month that Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with a form of cancer, less than 18 months into his reign.

“I’ve had so many wonderful messages and cards … it’s reduced me to tears most of the time,” Charles said during his weekly audience with Sunak.

“Everyone is behind you,” Sunak responded.

The king appeared to be in good spirits, quipping after Sunak said he was looking well that “it’s all done by mirrors”.

“I’ve had so many wonderful messages and cards. It’s reduced me to tears most of the time,” Charles said.

The meeting at Buckingham Palace came after the 75-year-old monarch attended a church service at his country residence of Sandringham in eastern England on Sunday (18).

The monarch holds weekly audiences alone with the prime minister, although occasionally cameras have been allowed to capture the start of the meetings.

Buckingham Palace has said the king will continue to carry out state business and his official paperwork while he undergoes cancer treatment.

The King announced on February 5 that he had been diagnosed with cancer, and left his London Buckingham Palace home shortly afterwards to undergo treatment at Sandringham.

The diagnosis was made after a “separate issue of concern was noted” and investigated while he was being treated for a benign enlarged prostate.

His diagnosis came just 17 months into his reign following the death of his 96-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022.

(Agencies)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
India’s Modi says committed to farmers’ welfare
News
Trump says Vivek Ramaswamy in his VP shortlist
News
Chaos in parliament over Gaza ceasefire vote
News
Muhammad Yunus ejected from two firms he helped found
News
UK minister in India to assess progress in trade deal talks
News
Government appeals against Nottingham killer’s ‘unduly lenient’ sentence
News
Arrival of south Asian migrants on board boat sparks row in Australia
News
Prince William calls for end of Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
UK
Indian restaurant manager banned for hiring 3 illegal workers
UK
Eight arrested for murder of Asian-origin restaurant manager
News
Modi promises to transform Kashmir into destination surpassing Switzerland
INDIA
Police fire tear gas to stop farmers’ march in New Delhi
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW