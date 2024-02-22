King Charles ‘reduced to tears’ by support after cancer diagnosis

King met prime minister Rishi Sunak in person for their weekly audience for the first time

King Charles III meets with prime minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace on February 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

KING CHARLES said during a meeting with prime minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday (21) he had been reduced to tears by messages of good will following his cancer diagnosis.

The palace announced earlier this month that Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with a form of cancer, less than 18 months into his reign.

“I’ve had so many wonderful messages and cards … it’s reduced me to tears most of the time,” Charles said during his weekly audience with Sunak.

“Everyone is behind you,” Sunak responded.

The king appeared to be in good spirits, quipping after Sunak said he was looking well that “it’s all done by mirrors”.

The meeting at Buckingham Palace came after the 75-year-old monarch attended a church service at his country residence of Sandringham in eastern England on Sunday (18).

The monarch holds weekly audiences alone with the prime minister, although occasionally cameras have been allowed to capture the start of the meetings.

Buckingham Palace has said the king will continue to carry out state business and his official paperwork while he undergoes cancer treatment.

The King announced on February 5 that he had been diagnosed with cancer, and left his London Buckingham Palace home shortly afterwards to undergo treatment at Sandringham.

The diagnosis was made after a “separate issue of concern was noted” and investigated while he was being treated for a benign enlarged prostate.

His diagnosis came just 17 months into his reign following the death of his 96-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022.

