King Charles drops personal playlist featuring Bob Marley and global favourites for Commonwealth Day

In a heart-warming tribute this Commonwealth Day, King Charles opened up about his deep admiration for reggae legend Bob Marley, calling his music “marvellous” and full of “infectious energy.” The King shared these personal reflections during a special broadcast in collaboration with Apple Music, where he curated a playlist of songs that hold special meaning for him.
Looking back on a memorable meeting with Marley during one of the singer’s visits to London, Charles described him as “captivating” and “profoundly sincere.” The King praised Marley for using his voice to uplift his community and inspire hope. Fittingly, Marley’s timeless anthem Could You Be Loved made it to the playlist, this time performed by the King’s Guard, adding a regal twist to the reggae classic.
But Marley wasn’t the only Caribbean legend to feature on the King’s list. He also included Millie Small’s upbeat hit My Boy Lollipop, which he described as brimming with charm and energy. Charles took the opportunity to acknowledge the Windrush generation, whose cultural contributions have deeply shaped British society.
The playlist showed us the King’s wide-ranging tastes, shaped by decades of travel and encounters with artists around the world. Grace Jones’s sultry La Vie en Rose earned a spot, along with pop icons Michael Bublé and Kylie Minogue. Charles fondly remembered Minogue’s performance of The Loco-Motion during the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012, saying it was “impossible not to dance.”
The King also shared more personal stories connected to his song choices. He spoke of his childhood memories of listening to Al Bowlly’s The Very Thought of You, a song that reminds him of his beloved grandmother. He reminisced about his visits to Ghana, where he discovered the magical sounds of Highlife music, and chuckled about the time Ghana’s first Prime Minister, Kwame Nkrumah, gifted him a bow and arrow during a stay at Balmoral.
Charles wrapped up his musical journey with Diana Ross’s Upside Down, admitting it still makes him want to dance.
Sharing his playlist, King Charles offered a rare, personal glimpse into his life and his connection and belief in the power of music to connect people across cultures and generations.