King Charles drops personal playlist featuring Bob Marley and global favourites for Commonwealth Day

Although Fisher-Becker struggled with the competitive nature of the acting industry in his early years, his perseverance paid off. With his physicality often determining the roles he was cast in, he embraced his body image as part of his identity, leveraging it to portray memorable characters. His work ethic and personality made him a favorite with fans, especially in the world of fantasy and science fiction.

Breakthrough with Doctor Who

The role of Dorium was a dream come true BBC Gallery

Simon Fisher-Becker became a household name after his role as Dorium Maldovar in the long-running BBC series Doctor Who. His character, first introduced in the episode “The Pandorica Opens” (2010), was an intergalactic black marketeer with a penchant for cheeky humor and a dubious moral code. Dorium's most striking appearance, however, was in the episodes "A Good Man Goes to War" (2011) and "The Wedding of River Song" (2011), where his character took on a larger role in aiding the Doctor's efforts to fight the mysterious forces of evil.

Though Dorium was only a recurring character, Fisher-Becker’s portrayal resonated with fans thanks to his wit, comedic timing, and the warmth he brought to the role. In Doctor Who, a show known for its vast array of strange and unusual characters, Dorium Maldovar stood out, even after his character's decapitation and transformation into a blue, disembodied head. This transformation made for some of the show’s most memorable scenes, as Dorium continued to assist the Doctor with key information in his otherworldly state.

For Fisher-Becker, the role of Dorium was a dream come true. He was an avid fan of science fiction and Doctor Who in particular, so being part of this legacy meant more than just a job; it was an opportunity to contribute to a cultural phenomenon that he cherished. His performance earned him a lasting place in the hearts of Doctor Who devotees and convention-goers alike, where he was often a featured guest.

Harry Potter and the role of the fat friar

The jovial ghost of Hufflepuff House at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Youtube/ Podcast 9 3/4

Aside from Doctor Who, Simon Fisher-Becker is also remembered for his appearance in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001). He played the Fat Friar, the jovial ghost of Hufflepuff House at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Though the role was small, Fisher-Becker’s portrayal added charm to the beloved world of Harry Potter, particularly for fans of Hufflepuff House, who often felt underrepresented in the earlier films.

His role as the Fat Friar exemplified his ability to bring warmth and humor to the screen, even in limited appearances. For many fans, his brief moment in the Harry Potter series was enough to make him a recognisable figure in the franchise’s extensive cast. This was further supported by his appearances at fan events and conventions, where he embraced his association with Harry Potter just as much as with Doctor Who.

A man of many talents

Beyond his iconic roles in Doctor Who and Harry Potter, Fisher-Becker’s career included a wide range of performances in both television and theatre. He made guest appearances in popular British shows such as Casualty and Doctors, showcasing his versatility as an actor who could easily switch between drama and comedy.

In addition to his acting work, Fisher-Becker was a noted advocate for body positivity in the entertainment industry. He spoke openly about his experiences with weight and how it affected the roles he was offered. However, rather than seeing his size as a limitation, he embraced it as a defining feature that allowed him to bring unique characters to life. His advocacy for self-acceptance and his openness about the challenges he faced in his career made him an inspiration to many who saw themselves in his journey.

Legacy and impact

Simon Fisher-Becker’s death marks the end of an era for Doctor Who and Harry Potter fans. His contributions to these two massive franchises may have been relatively small in terms of screen time, but the impact he had on fans was profound. His humor, kindness, and enthusiasm for the roles he played made him a beloved figure at fan conventions, where he was known for engaging with audiences and sharing stories about his time on set.

Tributes have poured in from fans, co-stars, and colleagues alike, all of whom remember Fisher-Becker for his generosity and warmth both on and off the screen. For those who grew up watching Doctor Who and Harry Potter, his performances are forever etched in their memories, a testament to the power of supporting characters to leave a lasting impression.