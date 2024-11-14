King Charles turns 76, balancing health and royal duties

The photograph shows the King Charles wearing his Field Marshal’s ceremonial dress with medals, sword and decorations. (Photo: Reuters)

By: EasternEye

KING Charles marks his 76th birthday on Thursday, continuing his royal duties despite undergoing cancer treatment in what his son, Prince William, has called a “brutal” year.

In February, Charles stepped back temporarily after being diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. However, by late April, he resumed his public responsibilities.

“The problem is trying to stop him,” said Queen Camilla, his wife, remarking on his commitment to duty.

Last month, Charles and Camilla resumed their international travel, with the king pausing treatment to attend a Commonwealth meeting in Australia, followed by a visit to Samoa. A palace official mentioned that the king returned “invigorated” from the 11-day trip and plans to maintain a “normal” schedule of overseas visits next year.

When Charles ascended the throne on 8 September 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, he was already Britain’s longest-serving heir apparent, having waited until the age of 70. He pledged to fulfill his constitutional role “throughout the remaining time God grants me.”

On Sunday, he led the nation in a two-minute silence for fallen soldiers at the Cenotaph memorial in London. The previous evening, he attended a commemorative concert at the Royal Albert Hall with Prince William and Princess Catherine, who recently completed chemotherapy for her own cancer diagnosis.

This week, Charles welcomed the king of Bahrain and hosted a reception for the British film and TV industry at Buckingham Palace. On Wednesday, he also attended the premiere of Gladiator II.

The king’s birthday will be marked by ceremonial gun salutes, though there is no public holiday. He will visit south London to open a food redistribution centre as part of the “Coronation Food Project,” an initiative started on his 75th birthday to address food waste.

The past year has brought multiple challenges for the royal family. Charles remains largely estranged from his younger son Prince Harry and wife Meghan. Allegations surrounding the finances of both Charles and William surfaced in a recent documentary, and there were renewed calls for slavery reparations at the recent Commonwealth summit.

However, nothing has been as concerning as the twin cancer diagnoses within the family. After an abdominal surgery, Charles’s cancer diagnosis was announced, though details were not disclosed. Then in March, Princess Catherine announced her own cancer diagnosis, later revealing that she had completed chemotherapy.

“Honestly, it’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life,” William said earlier this month. “I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done,” he added. “But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal.”

The health of senior royals remains a point of close attention. During their recent trip to Australia and Samoa, a doctor accompanied the king and queen. The couple also spent three days at a wellness retreat in Bangalore, India, on their way back. Shortly afterwards, Queen Camilla suspended a week of engagements due to a lung infection. King Charles, known for his environmental advocacy, also chose not to attend the COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.

(With inputs from AFP)